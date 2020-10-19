AOC recruits Pokimane & Hasan for Among Us Twitch stream

U.S. politician Alexandria ‘AOC’ Ocasio-Cortez nearly broke Twitter when she asked, completely out of the blue, if anyone would want to play Among Us with her on Twitch – and none other than Pokimane and Hasan the Hun seem to be some of the chosen few to get a shot.

AOC serves as U.S. Representative for New York’s 14th congressional district, and while she also moonlights as a League of Legends player, she hasn’t yet tried her hand at the hit party game ‘Among Us.’

That all seems set to change though, based on the explosion of responses, replies, and offers to play she’s received on Twitter after asking if anyone would be interested in inviting her to join their lobby.

“Anyone want to play Among Us with me on Twitch to get out the vote?” AOC asked on Twitter. “(I’ve never played, but it looks like a lot of fun.)”

Anyone want to play Among Us with me on Twitch to get out the vote? (I’ve never played but it looks like a lot of fun) — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 19, 2020

One of the more than 7,000 people to reply (at the time of writing) was Twitch’s own Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys, who said “it’d be an honor” to play with her, and even offered to help the representative set up her stream if she needed any help at all.

AOC told Poki she would be creating an account and getting some streaming equipment “today” (Oct. 19), so this first-ever “get out the vote” Among Us stream seems like it will be happening very soon.

Let’s do it! I’ll set up and account and get some streaming equipment today — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 19, 2020

Not one to be left out, fellow Twitch streamer Hasan ‘Hasanabi’ Piker claimed he was already setting up a lobby to get AOC some venting experience.

“Just DMd you. This sounds fun, let’s so it,” the New York politician replied to Hasan’s offer, making this impromptu Among Us event an already star-studded lineup.

Just DMd you. This sounds fun, let’s do it — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 19, 2020

Three people do not make a full lobby, though, but based on the insane amount of replies AOC got from users who seem very eager to play with her, they shouldn’t have any problems finding another seven willing participants.

Although she did indicate the stream would be going down as soon as possible when she gets set up, there’s still no official date from anyone about when the Among Us event will happen. We’ll update this story as more details become available though, so keep an eye here for all the latest on this unexpected collaboration.