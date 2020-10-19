Entertainment

AOC recruits Pokimane & Hasan for Among Us Twitch stream

Published: 19/Oct/2020 22:17

by Bill Cooney
Hasan/Pokimane/Innersloth

U.S. politician Alexandria ‘AOC’ Ocasio-Cortez nearly broke Twitter when she asked, completely out of the blue, if anyone would want to play Among Us with her on Twitch – and none other than Pokimane and Hasan the Hun seem to be some of the chosen few to get a shot.

AOC serves as U.S. Representative for New York’s 14th congressional district, and while she also moonlights as a League of Legends player, she hasn’t yet tried her hand at the hit party game ‘Among Us.’

That all seems set to change though, based on the explosion of responses, replies, and offers to play she’s received on Twitter after asking if anyone would be interested in inviting her to join their lobby.

“Anyone want to play Among Us with me on Twitch to get out the vote?” AOC asked on Twitter. “(I’ve never played, but it looks like a lot of fun.)”

One of the more than 7,000 people to reply (at the time of writing) was Twitch’s own Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys, who said “it’d be an honor” to play with her, and even offered to help the representative set up her stream if she needed any help at all.

AOC told Poki she would be creating an account and getting some streaming equipment “today” (Oct. 19), so this first-ever “get out the vote” Among Us stream seems like it will be happening very soon.

Not one to be left out, fellow Twitch streamer Hasan ‘Hasanabi’ Piker claimed he was already setting up a lobby to get AOC some venting experience.

“Just DMd you. This sounds fun, let’s so it,” the New York politician replied to Hasan’s offer, making this impromptu Among Us event an already star-studded lineup.

Three people do not make a full lobby, though, but based on the insane amount of replies AOC got from users who seem very eager to play with her, they shouldn’t have any problems finding another seven willing participants.

Although she did indicate the stream would be going down as soon as possible when she gets set up, there’s still no official date from anyone about when the Among Us event will happen. We’ll update this story as more details become available though, so keep an eye here for all the latest on this unexpected collaboration.

Chase Hudson shuts down Charli D’Amelio “promise ring” dating rumors

Published: 19/Oct/2020 22:10

by Virginia Glaze
YouTube: Chase Hudson / Instagram: Charli D'Amelio

Share

Charli D'Amelio Chase Hudson

Charli D’Amelio and Chase Hudson were once TikTok’s star couple, but after kicking off “dramageddon” this summer, it seemed like the two were done for good — that is, until fans noticed something suspicious between them.

Charli and Chase notably parted ways earlier this year, kicking up a storm of drama after Charli called out her ex-boyfriend for kissing another influencer despite still being emotionally involved with her, at the time.

What ensued was nothing less than a grade-a online apocalypse, with Chase calling out a number of other male influencers for purported infidelity.

However, he and Charli appeared to make up shortly thereafter, each posting an apology video for taking their private drama into the public sphere — but fans aren’t convinced that they’ve completely parted ways after the fact.

Instagram: Charli D'Amelio
Charli D’Amelio and Chase Hudson are no longer dating, but eagle-eyed fans have spotted a striking similarity between them that could hint otherwise.

Eagle-eyed internet detectives discovered that the two have been wearing matching rings, as seen in a series of photos and videos that sent shippers into a tizzy speculating that they could be “promise rings” — rings that denote a serious romantic relationship between two people ahead of the official engagement phase.

YouTube: Anna Oop / Chase Hudson
Chase Hudson was spotted wearing a ring with a heart-shaped ring on social media – similar to one Charli D’Amelio was also seen wearing.
YouTube: Anna Oop / Charli D'Amelio
Charli was also seen wearing the same ring, sparking speculation among fans that she and Chase Hudson are secretly dating.

However, it doesn’t look like this is necessarily the case, as Hudson explained during an October 16 interview with paparazzi that they are actually just “friendship rings” and not promise rings, as fans had hoped.

“We have a friendship ring,” Chase clarified, going on to state that it had actually been Charli’s idea to get matching jewlery, in the first place.

(Topic begins at 2:40)

It looks like fans aren’t buying Chase’s explanation, though, with many taking to social media to note that it seems like an awfully sweet gesture for two people who aren’t supposedly romantically involved with each other.

“Yeah, it’s totally normal for exes to have matching friendship rings and hang out EVERY DAY and not still have feelings for each other,” one commenter said of the situation. “Yeah, okay.”

“Okay, let’s just ignore when he said ‘friendship ring’ and just focus on Charli is the one who came up with the rings, aww,” another wrote.

While it makes sense that Charli and Chase are keeping their friendship close to the chest, their secrecy doesn’t seem to be stopping fans from speculating about a purported romance between them.

We have to admit – the concept of friendship rings is pretty adorable, though.

