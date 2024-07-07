Pokimane reveals her “embarrassing” experience with dating apps

Pokimane has shared with viewers an “embarrassing” dating app story that happened after she applied to join the membership-based “community”, Raya.

Twitch streamer Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys’ dating life has often been of great interest to her 9.3 million followers, with various speculations having arisen in the past surrounding who she’s been involved with.

While the 28-year-old has opened up before, offering fans insight into a previous “toxic” relationship, she is known to mostly keep her private life under wraps to avoid the public’s watchful eye.

However, during a Twitch stream on July 2, Pokimane decided to “spill the tea” and share an “embarrassing” dating app story that took place after she signed up for Raya while drinking Champagne and wine with “the girls” on her birthday.

Raya is an exclusive membership-based dating app that is often considered the go-to for celebrities or, as Pokimane described, you have to be of a “certain stature.” The only way to gain access is to have a member invite you to join or request entrance using referrals.

Despite considering the concept (and dating apps in general) “dumb”, Pokimane submitted an application. To do so, she added two referrals, including “the hottest, most popular girl on influencer” and someone she worked with.

“I’m not lonely, I just want to progress in life and have a baby someday,” the Twitch streamer admitted, questioning “where else the f***” she was supposed to find her future partner if not on an app.

“I’ve tried waiting at the grocery store, I’ve gone to Home Depot and I’ve looked confused… and all I get is a f***ing sales rep! I don’t want a sales rep, I want someone who will aid me in making a child someday.”

While friends had warned Pokimane that “sometimes it’ll take a week or two to get accepted” into Raya, a month and a half passed without news. This left her especially confused as “all dating apps” needed more women “in order to function” as they were “always primarily male” no matter the exclusivity.

“Who waits six weeks to get accepted to a f***ing dating app?” Pokimane quizzed, stating she felt like a “freak” and was beginning to feel “petty” about the situation. “At this point, I’m going to retract my application.”

The Twitch star also revealed she couldn’t use any “regular dating apps” as she had been banned as they believed Pokimane to be impersonating herself. For now, it looks as though her hunt for a husband may have to continue elsewhere.