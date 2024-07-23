Streamers react to Kris Tyson allegations: xQc, Pokimane, Ludwig & more

Top streamers across the net are speaking out amid the viral allegations against Ava Kris Tyson, and some are tired of being asked to comment on the situation.

Ava Kris Tyson, an influencer and close friend of YouTube star MrBeast, is facing accusations of “grooming” a young fan after several videos surfaced showing alleged inappropriate messages between the two.

The alleged victim claimed that Kris sent “edgy jokes,” but said they “did nothing wrong.” They also slammed the allegations as “massive lies,” but fans are still calling on MrBeast, Kris, and other content creators associated with the pair to speak out on the ordeal.

Article continues after ad

Prominent streamer xQc was one of the first to address the situation by calling out fellow influencers for staying “silent” about Ava’s supposed “deviant behavior.”

“I follow mostly only influential creators here, yet most have been silent about the Kris Tyson situation,” he wrote on Twitter/X. “Pretty deviant behavior across the board. Weirdo. Can’t wait to read some of the cope justifications on why it wasn’t addressed.”

Article continues after ad

“By the way, next time I’m @‘ing the whole squad, stop hiding behind the noise,” he added in a reply.

Article continues after ad

Other creators, however, are tired of being asked to address a situation that they feel hasn’t yet been clarified enough. Ludwig Ahgren directly responded to a fan who asked him about the allegations, comparing the ordeal to Dr Disrespect’s Twitch ban.

“I waited for Doc’s statement on Twitter and on stream and his removal from Midnight Society. I’m literally in Paris with my family, why y’all mfers so horny for a statement?”

Article continues after ad

Ludwig wasn’t the only one who called out viewers for demanding a statement from him. YouTube streamer Valkyrae had a similar sentiment, explaining that she’s currently in the middle of moving house and hasn’t yet had time to process all the information.

“I’m still in the process of moving so I haven’t been able to fully keep up, but in the meantime, since I’ve been tagged a bunch: Pedophiles = bad. Trans ≠ equal pedo. The actions of one trans person does not mean all. Sucks to see so many anti trans people act as if it does. I’m hoping Ava speaks up.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“Dr D is still gross,” she continued. “Lastly, to the incels that ONLY tagged Poki and I to ‘speak up’ even though everybody did after D did himself, you’re weird. Focus your hate towards the pedos for once.”

Twitch star Pokimane had a similar take on the matter. “I don’t know all the details regarding the Ava situation, but I wanna make it clear: Any inappropriate behavior towards minors is unacceptable, regardless of who you are,” she wrote.

Article continues after ad

“It’s a shame that people will see this as an opportunity to attack the trans community as a whole. One person’s actions do not reflect on every single trans person, so please don’t view it that way.”

“’I don’t know all the details.'” Why didn’t you say the same thing for Dr Disrespect’s situation?” a fan asked.

“Dr Disrespect made a statement himself with the details, Ava has yet to do so, and I’ve only watched one video,” Poki replied. “Respectfully, a 10 minute commentary video is not the most accurate news source, so I’m being honest in case more information comes out.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

At the time of writing, neither MrBeast nor Ava have publicly addressed the situation — something that many other content creators seem to be waiting on before they deliver their final verdicts.