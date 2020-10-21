Footage emerges of Bryce Hall in restaurant brawl over a vape - Dexerto

Footage has emerged online of TikTok star Bryce Hall involved in yet another restaurant brawl, just weeks after going viral for a street fight in West Hollywood.

On October 4, Bryce released footage of him in a street fight, and his fans and critics alike came together to call out his actions and explain why it wasn’t acceptable.

Now, barely two weeks later, Bryce finds himself in yet another brawl, but this time the video was leaked before he could share it himself, which he said he did in the first fight because he didn’t want media outlets “misrepresenting” it if they report it first.

Late on October 20, footage came out of Bryce involved in an altercation at a Mexican restaurant in Los Angeles — and the alleged reason behind it is very bizarre.

As TMZ reports, you can see Bryce involved in the scrap, right in the thick of things, and according to them, it all kicked off because of a vape.

It’s illegal to vape at restaurants in LA, something Bryce and co. apparently didn’t care to hear when asked to stop, with Bryce allegedly blowing smoke in staff’s face when asked to stop. Then, according to TMZ, things came to a head when Bryce’s card was taken to make his payment after being asked to leave.

One source apparently said that Bryce and his friends jumped an employee, with the star himself throwing the first punch, while Bryce refutes those claims and says that a manager grabbed him and tried to drag him away, before kicking him.

In the original report, it’s also stated that one of the staff members involved suffered a broken hand, and named Bryce as his attacker in a police report that followed the ordeal.

Obviously, there are two sides to this story, but Bryce’s track record and reputation is working against him — and if the restaurant staff decide to press charges, we’re likely to find out the truth one way or another.