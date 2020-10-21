 Footage emerges of Bryce Hall in restaurant brawl over a vape - Dexerto
Footage emerges of Bryce Hall in restaurant brawl over a vape

Published: 21/Oct/2020 10:11

by Jacob Hale
tiktok bryce hall pose
Instagram: brycehall

Bryce Hall TikTok

Footage has emerged online of TikTok star Bryce Hall involved in yet another restaurant brawl, just weeks after going viral for a street fight in West Hollywood.

On October 4, Bryce released footage of him in a street fight, and his fans and critics alike came together to call out his actions and explain why it wasn’t acceptable.

Now, barely two weeks later, Bryce finds himself in yet another brawl, but this time the video was leaked before he could share it himself, which he said he did in the first fight because he didn’t want media outlets “misrepresenting” it if they report it first.

Late on October 20, footage came out of Bryce involved in an altercation at a Mexican restaurant in Los Angeles — and the alleged reason behind it is very bizarre.

Bryce Hall car
Instagram: brycehall
Bryce has found himself in a spot of bother once again.

As TMZ reports, you can see Bryce involved in the scrap, right in the thick of things, and according to them, it all kicked off because of a vape.

It’s illegal to vape at restaurants in LA, something Bryce and co. apparently didn’t care to hear when asked to stop, with Bryce allegedly blowing smoke in staff’s face when asked to stop. Then, according to TMZ, things came to a head when Bryce’s card was taken to make his payment after being asked to leave.

One source apparently said that Bryce and his friends jumped an employee, with the star himself throwing the first punch, while Bryce refutes those claims and says that a manager grabbed him and tried to drag him away, before kicking him.

In the original report, it’s also stated that one of the staff members involved suffered a broken hand, and named Bryce as his attacker in a police report that followed the ordeal.

Obviously, there are two sides to this story, but Bryce’s track record and reputation is working against him — and if the restaurant staff decide to press charges, we’re likely to find out the truth one way or another.

AOC makes history on Twitch with her first-ever Among Us stream

Published: 21/Oct/2020 6:33

by Brad Norton
AOC playing Among Us on Twitch
Twitch / InnerSloth / Instragram: AOC

Share

Alexandira Ocasio-Cortez Among Us Twitch

Just one day following the announcement that U.S. politician Alexandria ‘AOC’ Ocasio-Cortez would be streaming on Twitch, her very first Among Us broadcast shattered expectations as one of the most-watched events to date.

The Amazon-owned streaming platform has seen a number of historic moments of the years in gaming culture. From groundbreaking Fortnite streams between Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins and Drake, to Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek’s enormous return. Now, AOC has penciled in her spot among the history books too. 

After an out of the blue tweet on October 19, AOC revealed that she was up to streaming for a good cause. The politician had her sights set on playing Among Us in order to promote proper voting plans ahead of the 2020 Presidential election.

She soon had an all-star lineup of crewmates and imposters as everyone from Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys to Ben ‘DrLupo’ Lupo lined up to join her. Before she even went live, tens of thousands had followed her account in preparation.

As things kicked off on October 20, her first-ever Twitch stream quickly exploded.

The gaming community gathered together to show support as her viewership skyrocketed. Before the first round even got underway, more than 400,000 viewers had jumped into the channel.

AOC streamed for just over three and a half hours. Among Us was in focus the entire time as she played the mega-popular indie game with a variety of gaming personalities.

Overall viewership peaked at roughly 439,000, though her account also passed the 500,000 follower mark shortly after as well.

It was one of, if not the most-watched Twitch streams from a brand new account.

For her first broadcast ever, it ranks highly among the most successful individual streams of all time. In fact, she’s now fifth overall when it comes to the most-watched streams in Twitch history. 

While major esports competitions and landmark events boast bigger numbers, AOC now sits atop Twitch with one of the biggest solo-streams of all time.

Her first appearance on Twitch one for the history books. Though she also showed off some great Among Us gameplay. Her very first elimination on Pokimane quickly blew up across social media and the hits kept coming throughout the session.

While it may be a one-off event, for the time being, AOC’s Twitch stream was one for the ages. Perhaps it’ll be sooner rather than later before she makes her way back to the spaceship for another Among Us stream.

The Congresswoman did tease another stream too: “Hopefully this isn’t my last!”