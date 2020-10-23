TikTok in shock as Quenlin Blackwell reveals she's living with Diplo - Dexerto

Popular TikToker and former vine star Quenlin Blackwell has bemused fans after revealing that she’s currently living with world-famous DJ Diplo.

Quenlin Blackwell first rose to fame on Vine, earning more than half a billion loops and half a million followers, and has now amassed more than 4 million followers on TikTok.

Diplo, 41, is an American DJ known for tracks like “Be Right There” and “Revolution,” and has released music with artists including Dua Lipa and Justin Bieber. He is also a founding member of electronic supergroup Major Lazer.

The DJ’s global fame is partly a reason why TikTok was so bemused when 19-year-old Quenlin revealed to her followers that she lives with him. In one video, responding to fans who asked her about noise complaints, she very casually said “I live with Diplo right now and he fully supports my endeavors.”

TikTokers immediately asked questions about how the pair ended up living together and expressed their surprise. Quen responded to a comment that said “What! Tell us how this happened. We need the story,” and filmed herself asking Diplo why she lives with him, to which he responded, “Because I have no other friends.”

This offered fans little in the way of explanation and even rapper Lil Yachty responded with cry-laughing emojis.

One user wrote: “This is the oddest duo but like I’m not mad.” Another wrote: “I’m sorry I’m having a hard time processing this,” while someone else added “Who is writing the 2020 script?? I just wanna know.”

Since the bizarre reveal, Quenlin has begun a TikTok series documenting her living situation with one of the world’s biggest musicians. So far Quenlin has filmed Diplo struggling to tie his shoelaces, bopping to music in the car, and behind the scenes at a live-stream concert for Major Lazer’s new album launch.

Meanwhile, Diplo has featured Quenlin on his own TikTok including a video of him checking to see if she has swollen glands in her neck and a sneaky video of a photoshoot with the caption “The time when @quenblackwell called the paparazzi on herself in my backyard smh.”

No one was ready for such a bizarre collaboration, but TikTok is here for it and excited to see the next few installments of Quenlin’s “Living with Diplo” series.