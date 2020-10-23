 TikTok in shock as Quenlin Blackwell reveals she's living with Diplo - Dexerto
TikTok in shock as Quenlin Blackwell reveals she’s living with Diplo

Published: 23/Oct/2020 16:47

by Alice Hearing
Instagram: Diplo/ Instagram: Quenlin Blackwell

Popular TikToker and former vine star Quenlin Blackwell has bemused fans after revealing that she’s currently living with world-famous DJ Diplo.

Quenlin Blackwell first rose to fame on Vine, earning more than half a billion loops and half a million followers, and has now amassed more than 4 million followers on TikTok.

Diplo, 41, is an American DJ known for tracks like “Be Right There” and “Revolution,” and has released music with artists including Dua Lipa and Justin Bieber. He is also a founding member of electronic supergroup Major Lazer.

The DJ’s global fame is partly a reason why TikTok was so bemused when 19-year-old Quenlin revealed to her followers that she lives with him. In one video, responding to fans who asked her about noise complaints, she very casually said “I live with Diplo right now and he fully supports my endeavors.”

Quenlin Blackwell and Addison Rae Instagram
Instagram: QuenBlackwell
Quenlin is popular on TikTok and is often seen with members of the Hype House

TikTokers immediately asked questions about how the pair ended up living together and expressed their surprise. Quen responded to a comment that said “What! Tell us how this happened. We need the story,” and filmed herself asking Diplo why she lives with him, to which he responded, “Because I have no other friends.”

@quenblackwellReply to @itsamayy♬ original sound – quenblackwell

This offered fans little in the way of explanation and even rapper Lil Yachty responded with cry-laughing emojis.

One user wrote: “This is the oddest duo but like I’m not mad.” Another wrote: “I’m sorry I’m having a hard time processing this,” while someone else added “Who is writing the 2020 script?? I just wanna know.”

@quenblackwellLIVING WITH DIPLO: PART 3 he doesn’t know how to tie his shoes♬ original sound – quenblackwell

Since the bizarre reveal, Quenlin has begun a TikTok series documenting her living situation with one of the world’s biggest musicians. So far Quenlin has filmed Diplo struggling to tie his shoelaces, bopping to music in the car, and behind the scenes at a live-stream concert for Major Lazer’s new album launch.

@diploThe time when @quenblackwell called the paparazzi on herself in my backyard smh♬ original sound – Diplo

Meanwhile, Diplo has featured Quenlin on his own TikTok including a video of him checking to see if she has swollen glands in her neck and a sneaky video of a photoshoot with the caption “The time when @quenblackwell called the paparazzi on herself in my backyard smh.”

No one was ready for such a bizarre collaboration, but TikTok is here for it and excited to see the next few installments of Quenlin’s “Living with Diplo” series.

Joe Rogan stunned by Matthew McConaughey’s insane weight loss story

Published: 23/Oct/2020 15:36

by Georgina Smith
Joe Rogan and Matthew McConaughey on the JRE podcast
YouTube: Joe Rogan Experience

Joe Rogan was left shocked after hearing the crazy lengths that hugely popular American actor Matthew McConaughey’s went to to lose 50 pounds for his role in Dallas Buyers Club.

Joe Rogan has seen his fair share of top billed guests make his way into his podcast studios, both new and old. Some of his most well known guests include Elon Musk, Post Malone, and other famous faces across YouTube, business, Hollywood, and just about every conceivable entertainment sector.

He even recently set up a long anticipated episode with Kanye West, but their meeting was promptly cancelled along with several other episodes after one of the staff members revealed he needed to self-isolate.

However, fans of the podcast were treated to a huge celebrity from an entirely different industry in a prerecorded episode – actor Matthew McConaughey.

Poster image for the film Dallas Buyers Club
Truth Entertainment / Voltage Pictures
The 2013 was an enormous success, largely thanks to Matthew McConaughey’s highly regarded performance.

Matthew McConaughey on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast

Matthew has starred in films such as the Wolf of Wall Street, Contact, and of course 2013 film Dallas Buyers Club. He enacted AIDS patient Ron Woodroof’s heartbreaking story, and underwent an enormous physical transformation for the role.

As he shares with Joe Rogan, the actor lost over 50 pounds in the process of preparing for the challenging acting experience, dedicating himself to accurately portraying the story as true to life as possible.

“I weighed 135. And you know this, I was not torturing myself,” Matthew explained. “I was militant. The hardest part was making the damn choice. It was my responsibility.”

Topic begins at 1:19

With regard to the process of losing the weight, the actor said that he gave himself five months of a diet consisting of “tapioca pudding or whatever, three egg whites in the morning. Five ounces of fish couple vegetables for lunch, five ounces of fish couple vegetables for dinner.”

He said this is the diet that caused him to lose an insane 2.5 pounds a week, without any exercise. However, Joe was shocked to hear that Matthew was able to drink “as much wine as he wanted to drink,” joking “what kind of diet is this?”

“What I learned from it is that the body is more resilient than we give it credit for. The power I lost from the neck down equally or more sublimated to the neck up. My mental gain was so acute and so on point, that I was clinically smart.”

The incredible story was an insight into just how dedicated the beloved actor is to his roles, and certainly stunned Joe and the podcast viewers.