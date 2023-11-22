EA FC 24: How to complete Kylian Mbappe Ligue 1 POTM SBC – Solution & cost

If you were one of those dedicated EA FC 24 community members who saved up fodder in preparation, here is everything you’ll need to know about the Kylian Mbappe Ligue 1 POTM SBC.

Ever since it became clear that Kylian Mbappe was a shoo-in to win the Ligue 1 POTM award, community members have been saving up. Players kept everything they earned from Division Rivals and Weekend League rewards. EA also aided in the cause by providing daily upgrade challenges such as 85+ and 84+ packs with cards that will be useful for an SBC.

With Black Friday just around the corner as well, there are sure to be plenty of cheap packs in the store full of cards that can help chip away at the impending behemoth of an SBC. Content creators did their best to theorize and predict a price for a Mbappe challenge, but nothing could have prepared them for this.

All of the prep time is over and the clock has started on what will be one of the most expensive SBCs this year. Fortunately, our helpful guide will help expedite the process and alleviate any headaches caused by completing so many squads at once.

SBC Requirements

There are a whopping 20 teams that need to be completed to complete the Kylian Mbappe Ligue 1 POTM SBC in EA FC 24.

Here’s a look at all the requirements for completing the challenge. For any duplicate SBC, we will indicate how many you must finish with that combination.

Ligue 1

Number of players from Ligue 1: Min 1

IF players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Number of players in the squad: 11

France

Number of players from France: Min 1

IF players: Min 2

Squad Rating: Min 85

Number of players in the squad: 11

85-Rated Squad

IF Players: Min 3

Squad Rating: Min 85

Number of players in the squad: 11

Top Form

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

Number of players in the squad: 11

86-Rated Squad (x2)

IF Players: Min 2

Squad Rating: Min 86

Number of players in the squad: 11

87-Rated Squad (x6)

Squad Rating: Min 87

Number of players in the squad: 11

88-Rated Squad (x5)

Squad Rating: Min 88

Number of players in the squad: 11

89-Rated Squad (x3)

Squad Rating: Min 89

Number of players in the squad: 11

How to complete SBC

Here are solutions for the POTM Mbappe SBC in EA FC 24:

Ligue 1

Kossounou (86 OVR IF)

De Ligt (86 OVR)

Lukaku (84 OVR)

Schuller (86 OVR)

Freigang (83 OVR)

Rice (85 OVR)

Grimaldo (84 OVR)

Ginter (84 OVR)

Foord (84 OVR)

Gabriel (84 OVR)

Hernandez (84 OVR)

France

Koulibaly (84 OVR)

Sauerbrunn (85 OVR)

Gabriel (84 OVR)

Hernandez (84 OVR)

Kvaratskhelia (86 OVR)

Ginter (84 OVR)

Lukaku (84 OVR)

Daka (86 OVR IF)

Kossounou (86 OVR IF)

Freigang (83 OVR)

Foord (84 OVR)

85-Rated Squad

Lukaku (84 OVR)

Daka (86 OVR IF)

Gabriel (84 OVR)

Koulibaly (84 OVR)

Ginter (84 OVR)

Williams (86 OVR IF)

Schmidt (83 OVR)

Bixby (84 OVR)

Dimarco (86 OVR IF)

Luis Alberto (84 OVR)

Sauerbrunn (85 OVR)

Top Form

Skriniar (84 OVR)

Gabriel (84 OVR)

Llorente (84 OVR)

Magull (87 OVR)

Bronze (87 OVR)

Gnabry (84 OVR)

Kobel (87 OVR)

Odegaard (87 OVR)

Cascarino (84 OVR)

Dimarco (86 OVR IF)

Silva (84 OVR)

86-Rated Squad (x2)

Odegaard (87 OVR)

Kelly (84 OVR)

Kossounou (86 OVR IF)

De Vrij (85 OVR IF)

Rolfo (87 OVR)

Kobel (87 OVR)

Skriniar (84 OVR)

Christensen (83 OVR)

Modric (87 OVR)

Ilestedt (84 OVR)

Merino (84 OVR)

87-Rated Squad (x6)

Silva (84 OVR)

Silva (88 OVR)

Rapinoe (85 OVR)

Luis Alberto (84 OVR)

Oblak (88 OVR)

Calhanoglu (85 OVR)

Kimmich (88 OVR)

Renard (88 OVR)

Popp (88 OVR)

Walsh (85 OVR)

Llorente (84 OVR)

88-Rated Squad (x5)

Kroos (86 OVR)

Mahrez (86 OVR)

Mead (87 OVR)

Kobel (87 OVR)

Ruben Dias (89 OVR)

Hegerberg (89 OVR)

Silva (88 OVR)

Kimmich (88 OVR)

Rodri (89 OVR)

Kvaratskhelia (86 OVR)

Odegaard (87 OVR)

89-Rated Squad (x3)

Magull (87 OVR)

Rolfo (87 OVR)

Mead (87 OVR)

Lewandowski (90 OVR)

Courtois (90 OVR)

Popp (90 OVR Centurions)

Odegaard (87 OVR)

Kobel (87 OVR)

Benzema (90 OVR)

Oberdorf (87 OVR)

Casemiro (89 OVR)

Expect to pay around 3.84M Coins for the POTM SBC, depending on price fluctuation.

This SBC will expire on December 21, 2023. All prices come via FUTBIN.

