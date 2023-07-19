How to make the Sugar Kart in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley has introduced a brand new character, along with some new friendship quests. So, here’s how to make the Sugar Kart for Vanellope Von Schweetz in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Many of Disney Dreamlight Valleys’ quests are relatively easy to solve, with players often having to cook a recipe, build something, or just speak to other characters. However, some of the game’s quests can be pretty tricky, leaving many players confused.

The Extreme Biome Makeover quest for Vanellope Von Schweetz is no different. Sure, most of it is relatively simple, but eventually, she asks you to make a Sugar Kart for her racetrack. Such an ask can be pretty confusing. So, here’s how to make a Sugar Kart in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to make the Sugar Kart for Vanellope Von Schweetz

Initially, Vanellope gives you all the ingredients, making you purchase some eggs, butter, and milk – but after that, all the instructions say is to ‘make the Sugar Kart parts’

To do this, you’ll need all the previous ingredients and a cooking pot.

How to make the Sugar Kart Seat

Disney / Gameloft

To make a Sugar Kart Seat you’ll need four ingredients:

1 Sugar Kart Seat Toffee 1 Wheat 1 Milk 1 Butter

Most of these you can buy from Remy’s house, or grow and the Toffee should already be in your inventory. Simply place these in a pot and the Sugar Kart Seat is crafted.

How to make the Sugar Kart Tail

Disney / Gameloft

To make the Sugar Kart Tail, you’ll need four ingredients:

Sugar Kart Tail Toffee 1 Wheat 1 Sugar Cane 1 Butter

The Wheat needs to be grown, as does the Sugar Cane, but the Butter you can buy in Remy’s restaurant, and again, the Toffee will be in your inventory after speaking to Vanellope.

How to make the Sugar Kart Wheels

Disney / Gameloft

Lastly, to make the Sugar Cart Wheels you’ll need four ingredients – these have been multiplied by four since there are four wheels:

4 Sugar Kart Wheel Toffee 4 Wheat 4 Sugar Cane 4 Eggs

Grab the Eggs at Remy’s, the Wheat and Sugar Cane by growing them or buying them from Goofy’s Stall, and the Toffee will already be there.

Find the spare parts in WALL-E’s house

With the parts baked, you’ll need some nuts and bolts to put the Kart together. Head over to WALL-E’s house and pick up the shining parts on the ground.

Then all you need to do is ask a villager for something to glue the Kart together. That villager will be Remy. Speak to him and he’ll give you the superglue.

Give Vanellope the parts and complete the quest

After this, chat with Vanellope, give her the parts and she’ll craft the Sugar Kart.

Unfortunately, you don’t get it instantly, but we’ll update this as soon as we know when to expect it.

