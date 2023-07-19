Disney Dreamlight Valley: How to get Vanellope Von Schweetz

Vanellope Von Schweetz has raced into Disney Dreamlight Valley. So, here’s how to unlock her and bring her into your game.

There are tons of characters in Disney Dreamlight Valley, but none are like the legendary Vanellope Von Schweetz. Her adorable, fast-paced, and glitchy design will certainly keep players on their toes throughout the DreamSnaps update.

So, how do you get hold of Vanellope Von Scheweets in Disney Dreamlight Valley? Well, here’s everything you need to know.

Article continues after ad

How to get Vanellope Von Schweetz in Disney Dreamlight Valley

1. Speak to Donald

To initiate The Haunting of Dreamlight Valley and be on your way to getting Vanellope Von Schweetz into your Valley, you’ll first want to speak to Scrooge McDuck.

Head over to him and he’ll explain that he thinks he saw a ghost at the top of the stairs, next to the fountain in Dream Castle. He wants you to go an investigate the mystery.

2. Find the Specter and speak to it

Disney / Gameloft

Head to that location and you’ll see a rather recognizable Specter by the fountain, otherwise known as Vanellope Von Schweetz. Speak to her.

Article continues after ad

She’ll greet you and explain that she’s having trouble glitching. She says that she’s seeing a lot of phones in her glitch and asks you to take some photos. In other words, take part in the new DreamSnaps challenge.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

3. Take part in DreamSnaps

To do this, you can head into the Event tab and head to the DreamSnaps section. More on this is in our guide, as well as the rewards you can expect.

Make sure you take photos according to the categories, which can be toggled when you’re in furniture mode. After this, press Show DreamSnaps and submit. Speak to Vanellope after this.

Article continues after ad

4. Place Vanellope’s house

Disney / Gameloft

After this, you’ll need to place Vanellope’s house down in the Valley. It’s quite large so make sure you have space.

Then, simply build it for a small 4,000 Star Coins and she’ll appear in your Valley.

So, there you have it, that’s how to get Vanellope Von Schweetz in Disney Dreamlight Valley. While finding the best photo you can, take a look at some of our other handy Disney Dreamlight Valley guides and content:

Article continues after ad

All recipes in Disney Dreamlight Valley | Lost Diaries locations in Disney Dreamlight Valley | How to upgrade your house in Disney Dreamlight Valley | Disney Dreamlight Valley codes | All Realms in Disney Dreamlight Valley | How to unlock all characters in Disney Dreamlight Valley | Disney Dreamlight Valley Emeralds guide | Is Disney Dreamlight Valley multiplayer? | How to feed animals in Disney Dreamlight Valley | How to redeem the Golden Potato code | All Hidden Requirements for Stitch Friendship Quests | Current Disney Dreamlight Valley Star Path | When is the next Disney Dreamlight Valley update? | Disney Dreamlight Valley crop growth times