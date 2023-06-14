Pickled Herring is one of the available recipes using fish in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Here are the needed ingredients to make it.

Disney Dreamlight Valley’s fifth major update — The Remembering — has added many features customizable furniture and dressable mannequins. The patch also introduced Cinderella’s Fairy Godmother as a villager and more Potato quests.

Also, The Remembering added the Peppermint Tea recipe to DDLV’s ever-growing meal catalog.

At the time of writing, Disney Dreamlight Valley sports almost 200 different recipes to experiment with. Here’s how to make Pickled Herring — a four-star Appetizer in the Disney/Pixar-themed sandbox title.

Ingredients to make Pickled Herring in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney / Gameloft

The four different ingredients you’ll need to make Picked Herring are found below:

One Herring

One Lemon

One Onion

One Spice

You can catch Herring in Dazzle Beach and the Glade of Trust. Moana’s Fishing Boat will also have them frequently.

Lemons are available to harvest from trees in the Glade of Trust and the Forest of Valor.

Onions can be purchased from Goofy’s Stall in the Forest of Valor either in their normal or seed form. You can also gather Onions from WALL-E’s Garden.

You can use various Spices for the Pickled Herring recipe. For example, Basil, Oregano, and Ginger. You can find Basil in Peaceful Meadows, Oregano in the Plaza, and Ginger in the Forgotten Lands.

How to make Pickled Herring in Disney Dreamlight Valley

After gathering the required ingredients, head to the nearest cooking station. Place the Herring, Lemon, Onion, and Spice into a pot in addition to one piece of Coal.

Then, the four-star Appetizer will be yours to enjoy, sell for 431 Star Coins, or give to a villager.

That’s everything you need to know about making Pickled Herring. Check out our other Disney Dreamlight Valley guides for more information on Update 5.

