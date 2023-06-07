Disney Dreamlight Valley: How to build and dress mannequins

Disney Dreamlight Valley has added the ability to dress Mannequins in its fifth major update. Here are the materials needed to craft them.

On June 7, 2023, Disney Dreamlight Valley launched Update 5 – also known as The Remembering. The full patch notes confirmed the Cinderella Fairy Godmother would debut in the Valley in addition to customizable furniture.

Alongside Update 5, the sandbox title unveiled the Wonder of Pixar Star Path – featuring items like a Turning Red onesie and a Finding Nemo fish tank. DDV also teased a blue space suit for Buzz Lightyear and Inside Out furniture.

Another new feature that Disney Dreamlight Valley introduced was dressable Mannequins. Here are the instructions on how to build and dress the Mannequins.

How to craft Mannequins in Disney Dreamlight Valley

There are six types of Mannequins in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Each requires different materials to build at a nearby Crafting Station. Players can find Mannequins in the Functional Items section of the available Crafting Recipes.

The types of Mannequins and their needed materials are listed below:

Thoughtful Black Mannequin – Softwood x15, Fiber x15

Softwood x15, Fiber x15 Relaxed Hip Black Mannequin – Hardwood x15, Fiber x15

Hardwood x15, Fiber x15 Hand on Hip Black Mannequin – Dry Wood x15, Fiber x15

Dry Wood x15, Fiber x15 Relaxed White Mannequin – Hardwood x15, Fiber x15

Hardwood x15, Fiber x15 Chin Up White Mannequin – Dry Wood x15, Fiber x15

Dry Wood x15, Fiber x15 Hesitant White Mannequin – Softwood x15, Fiber x15

Players can craft Fiber with one piece of Seaweed by catching it or finding it on Dazzle Beach. You can also buy Fiber from Kristoff’s Stall for six Star Coins.

Softwood is found near trees in the Plaza, Peaceful Meadow, Forest of Valor, and Glade of Trust. Kristoff’s Stall also sells the item.

Hardwood is located in the Sunlit Plateau, Glade of Trust, Forgotten Lands, Forest of Valor, and the Frosted Heights.

Lastly, you can gather Dry Wood underneath trees throughout the Forgotten Lands and the Frosted Heights.

How to dress Mannequins in Disney Dreamlight Valley

After crafting, you can find the Mannequin in your Furniture inventory. However, you can only place the item indoors. Once placed in your home, head to the Wardrobe section and dress your character in a desired outfit. Then, you can interact with the Mannequin to replice what you’re wearing.

Additionally, players can instantly put on a Mannequin ensemble by pressing the ‘Wear’ prompt.

That’s everything you need to know on how to craft and dress Mannequins. Stay updated with our Disney Dreamlight Valley coverage for more Update 5 guides.

