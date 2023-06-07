Disney Dreamlight Valley’s newest recipe comes in the form of Peppermint Tea. So, here’s how to make it including what ingredients you’ll need.

There’s so much to do in Disney Dreamlight Valley, from fishing to making friends with the new characters. However, one of the most prominent elements within the game is cooking. There are almost 200 different recipes to discover, each with hidden ingredients.

Now, thanks to The Remembering update we have a brand new recipe to sell, drink, or give to friends – Peppermint Tea. But how do you make Peppermint Tea in Disney Dreamlight Valley? We’ve got the answer right here.

Ingredients to make Peppermint Tea in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney / Gameloft You’ll only need two ingredients for this recipe.

To make Peppermint Tea in Disney Dreamlight Valley you’ll need two ingredients, which are listed below:

One Lemon

One Mint

The Lemon is relatively easy to get. You’ll need to find a Lemon tree, which can be found in the Glade of Trust or the Forest of Valor. Simply pick some off the tree and you’ll have your first ingredient.

Then, to grab the Mint, head over to the Frosted Heights and look for the green plants sprouting from the ground. Pick this and you’ll have the Mint.

How to make Peppermint Tea in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To make the Peppermint Tea in Disney Dreamlight Valley, gather the Mint and Lemon and head to the nearest cooking station. You’ll need to bring one piece of coal with you too.

All you need to do is place the Mint and Lemon in the pot and use the coal to begin cooking. Then the delicious drink will be ready!

There you have it, that’s how to make Peppermint Tea in Disney Dreamlight Valley. While waiting for the Lemons to spawn again, take a look at some of our other handy Disney Dreamlight Valley guides and content:

