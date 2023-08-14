Disney Dreamlight Valley August 14 hotfix patch notes: DreamSnaps reward fixes

Disney Dreamlight Valley has posted the full patch notes for its August 14 hotfix following the DreamSnaps update. Here are the problems the devs have fixed.

In July 2023, the Disney/Pixar-themed life sim introduced the DreamSnaps expansion alongside the introduction of weekly photo challenges. The update also added Wreck-It Ralph’s Vanellope von Schweetz as a recruitable villager.

While DreamSnaps wasn’t a major update, the game announced Belle in addition to a Beauty and the Beast Realm.

Before the Disney Princess can debut, Disney Dreamlight Valley has addressed the following issues.

What’s in the Disney Dreamlight Valley hotfix patch?

Disney / Gameloft

This hotfix focuses on several bugs present through the DreamSnaps update. Specifically, it fixed an issue where the DreamSnaps menu was not visible in the Event tab for some Xbox players. Also, it addressed a bug where users would not receive chest rewards for participating in DreamSnaps challenges.

The hotfix also repaired the issue where items in Furniture Mode would disappear and implemented various other bug fixes.

As compensation for delaying the hotfix, Disney Dreamlight Valley is giving players 1000 Moonstones for their patience. For more information, check out the full patch notes here.

Disney Dreamlight Valley August 14 patch notes

Bug Fixes:

Fixed additional causes of Initialization Error #201.

Fixed an issue in which the Dreamsnaps menu would not appear in the Event tab for some Xbox players.

Fixed an issue in which items placed in Furniture Mode would occasionally disappear and be reset to their original locations after leaving the menu.

Fixed an issue in which some players found one of their in-game houses completely empty after updating to the DreamSnaps Update.

“Boss Up” quest: Fixed an issue that prevented the game from registering the mystical sword after it was picked up, preventing progress in the quest.

Implemented further improvements to drastically reduce chances of the DreamSnaps voting queue appearing empty with no applicable submissions to vote on.

Fixed an issue which prevented the “new item” notification from disappearing after viewing the WALL·E Dream Bundle.

Fixed an issue which caused DreamSnaps progression rewards to appear for sale in Scrooge McDuck’s Store.

Fixed an issue in which some players did not receive chest rewards for their participation in a DreamSnaps challenge.

Fixed an issue in which using a quest item on a keyhole with the right mouse button would occasionally cause the player’s inventory to behave strangely, eating a different food item from the one selected.

Adjusted the DreamSnaps logo on the DreamSnaps Long Sleeve Shirt.

Various additional bug fixes.

So, those are the patch notes for Disney Dreamlight Valley's August 14 hotfix.

