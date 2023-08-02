Disney Dreamlight Valley announces Belle & Beauty and the Beast Realm

Belle is the forefront of many Disney Dreamlight Valley promotional images

Disney Dreamlight Valley has confirmed the game will add Belle and a Beauty and the Beast Realm.

Recently, the game unveiled the DreamSnaps update, which allows players to participate in weekly photo challenges. Additionally, the patch unlocked Wreck-It Ralph’s Vanellope von Schweetz as an available villager.

Before DreamSnaps, the sandbox title launched its fifth major update – The Remembering – alongside many new features. For example, it introduced Cinderella’s Fairy Godmother to the Valley and customizable furniture.

Currently, the Valley has princesses like Ariel and Elsa as unlockable villagers. Disney Dreamlight Valley has now announced that another Princess will make her debut – Beauty and the Beast’s Belle.

Disney Dreamlight Valley reveals Beauty and the Beast’s Belle

On Twitter, Disney Dreamlight Valley announced players could recruit Belle in the September update. As part of Disney Parks’ World Princess Week, the game revealed the clever character alongside a future Beauty and the Beast realm.

Some players are hopeful that this means the game will eventually add characters like Beast, Mrs. Potts, and Chip. However, the devs have not confirmed the speculation.

The game confirmed that the next major update would launch sometime in September 2023, but the specific date remains unknown. Following the Beauty and the Beast introduction, the title plans to add a multiplayer option, new frontiers, and a new royal tool in late 2023.

In April 2023, players received the Pride of the Valley patch – the fourth major update. The content expansion added a Lion King-themed Realm as well as introducing Simba and Nala. Pride of the Valley also included new recipes like Ghostly Fish Steak, Sweet Udon, and Marvelous Jam.

To learn how to unlock Belle once she arrives, stay updated with our Disney Dreamlight Valley page for helpful information.