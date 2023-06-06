What is Diablo 4s error code 300202 & how to fix it

Are you looking to dive into Sanctuary and instead find yourself met with the Diablo 4 error code 300202? This frustrating code has been a nuisance among many players, but we’ve got you covered with everything you need to know and a few tips on how to fix it.

Diablo 4 has hit the gaming world by storm, with its betas and release looking to be one of the biggest currently seen in 2023. However, with the game having such a large population, it was expected that we’d see a few bugs and error codes.

Article continues after ad

One such code many players are coming across is the Diablo 4 error code 300202. The code itself is extremely frustrating and can hinder your progress greatly. So, what is the Diablo 4 300202 error code and how can you potentially fix it? Let’s take a look and find out.

What is the Diablo 4 error code 300202?

Blizzard This code can be pretty frustrating, especially if you’re looking to take on some of the game’s many enemies.

At its core, the Diablo 4 error code 300202 is a server-related error, often appearing on the character creation screen. It’s best known for not letting players log into their chosen character, halting them before they get into the game.

Article continues after ad

How to fix error code 300202 in Diablo 4

With the error code 300202 being primarily a server issue, many players will look to Blizzard to solve their problem. However, there are a few ways you can ensure this is a Blizzard fault and let you know whether this is something you can fix yourself.

Check the Diablo 4 servers

The first step we recommend you take is to check on the Diablo 4 servers. Since the 300202 error code is often attributed to the game’s servers, it’s likely that they’re down rather than any major issue on your end. You can check on the Diablo 4 servers using our constantly updated hub.

Article continues after ad

Monitor your internet connection

Blizzard The 300202 error code can be pretty frustrating, but it’s mostly on Blizzard’s servers than your own game.

While the problem is likely on Blizzard’s end, it’s always worth taking a look at your internet connection. A stable connection is vital in a game like Diablo 4 and a faulty connection can often introduce error codes like 300202.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

To take a look and restart your internet connection, we recommend the following:

Restart Your Router: To do this, unplug the router, wait a minute, then plug it back in. Switch to a Wired Connection: If you’re using Wi-Fi, try switching to a wired Ethernet connection. Avoid Network Congestion: Too many devices on the same network can slow down your speed. Consider disconnecting non-essential devices.

Exit the game and re-enter

A classic tale of try turning it on and off again, but there’s a chance you entered the game just as the servers began to fix themselves, leaving Diablo 4 a little confused on whether it should let you in or not. Simply exit the game, turn it off completely, and head back to give Diablo 4 that needed boost.

Article continues after ad

There you have it, that’s everything you need to know about the Diablo 4 300202 error code as well as a few ways to fix it. While waiting for your game to restart, take a look at some of our other handy Diablo 4 guides and content:

Diablo 4: Best way to make money | Diablo 4: Fastest ways to get XP & level up | How to Transmog gear in Diablo 4: Armor, weapons & more | Does Diablo 4 feature followers or mercenaries to hire? | Diablo 4 couch co-op explained: | When is Diablo 4 Season 1? Possible start date, theme, & rewards | How to play Diablo 4 Early Access: Dates, times & how to preload | What is Diablo 4 Hardcore mode? | How to get a mount in Diablo 4 | Diablo 4: How to upgrade your healing potion | How to swap weapons in Diablo 4 | Diablo 4: World Tiers explained | How to use emotes in Diablo 4