The Diablo 4 “account is currently locked” error is currently stopping players from entering the game, so here’s how you can fix it.

While the Diablo 4 launch has been fairly smooth, a number of players are encountering the “account is currently locked” error, otherwise known as Error Code 395002. This annoying error stops adventurers from entering the game, halting their progress and keeping them from power leveling.

This is obviously incredibly frustrating for those who want to reach max level in Diablo 4 fast and begin farming the best gear in the game. So, if you’ve encountered the “account is currently locked” error and want to know how to fix it, then our handy guide will get you back to dungeon crawling in no time.

How to fix Diablo 4 “account is currently locked” error

Blizzard The Diablo 4 “account is currently locked” error can be very frustrating.

In order to fix the Diablo 4 “account is currently locked” error, you’ll need to simply reconnect to the server and wait for a few minutes. If that doesn’t work, then we suggest closing down the game and logging back in.

Error Code 395002 invariably flags up when there are too many people logging into the game at once, which is obviously a big problem at launch, especially when the servers are currently overloaded with people trying to play.

While reconnecting and re-logging can also result in the error code appearing again, these are currently the only fixes available. Whether Blizzard will address the Diablo 4 “account is currently locked” error in the future remains to be seen, but hopefully, this issue will be resolved quickly.

