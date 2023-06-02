Diablo 4 Invalid License issue: Code 315306 error explained

Diablo 4 players may be encountering an Invalid License issue, particularly those on PlayStation, as the Code 315306 error runs rampant. Here’s what it all means.

The gates of hell are now open as millions of players jump into Blizzard’s long-awaited Diablo 4. After various Betas, the popular Server Slam, and now an early access period too, a wide range of issues have been stamped out. Though some pesky bugs are still hindering the experience for players on all platforms.

One such issue comes with the error code of 315306. If you’re getting this message, you’ll also be seeing an ‘Invalid License’ warning on your screen.

So what does this Invalid License message actually mean in Diablo 4? Here’s what we know early on and how the developers are looking to address the problem.

What is Diablo 4’s Invalid License issue? Error Code 315306 explained

For many players currently trying to access Diablo 4, there’s a chance you’ll be hit with Error Code 315306 for having an Invalid License. This problem is arising across all platforms, though it seems most common on PlayStation.

The Invalid License Issue pops up when server issues are in play. Despite now being live around the globe, some regions are struggling to access servers shortly after launch.

Once servers are stable and working as intended across all regions and platforms, the error code should no longer appear and you should be able to access the game as intended.

Blizzard Diablo 4’s Invalid License issue appears to be most common on PlayStation.

How to fix Diablo 4 Invalid License issue

At the time of writing, there is no direct solution for solving the Invalid License issue in Diablo 4. Given it’s a server-related issue, the onus lies on Blizzard to fix the problem.

However, that’s not to say there aren’t things you can try. While it’s a lengthy process, some players have reported that deleting the game from their system and reinstalling has let them bypass the error and enter the game. So if you’re waiting around with no luck, and can rely on fast internet speeds, this could be a solution for you.

Meanwhile, multiple other players have reported a different solution. One that requires further payment. Supposedly, by purchasing a $1.99 Coin Pack on the PlayStation store, players have been able to refresh their license and get beyond the Invalid License error.

At the time of writing, there appears to be no other workaround for this issue.

Diablo 4 devs respond to Invalid License issue

Mere moments after Diablo 4’s early access portion went live on June 1, thousands of gamers, especially those on PlayStation, reported issues with the Invalid License bug. This quickly forced out a response from Global Community Development Director Adam Fletcher.

“We are looking into the Invalid License issue that some PlayStation users are reporting,” he said. “We will update this forum thread once we have more information.

“The team is looking into this issue right now,” he added on the Blizzard forums. For the time being, however, no further comments have been made.

We’ll have to wait and see just how long it might take the Diablo 4 developers to fix this Invalid License issue. But rest assured, we’ll keep you up to speed with all the latest right here.