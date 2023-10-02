Monster Hunter Now is the newest entry in the popular action franchise, a mobile title where players can battle monsters in the real world. However, some Hunters are experiencing a frustrating 6-4 error message. Here’s how you can fix error 6-4 in Monster Hunter Now.

The latest installment in the Monster Hunter franchise, Monster Hunter Now, presents an exciting twist on Capcom’s beloved series by bringing it into the real world.

Developed by Niantic, the team behind Pokemon Go, Monster Hunter Now allows players to encounter their favorite monsters and challenge them in combat using iconic weapons from the series, like the Long Sword and Bows.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

However, many players have been experiencing a frustrating error recently that prevents them from enjoying the game. So, here’s how to fix error 6-4 in Monster Hunter Now.

Niantic/Capcom Error 6-4 is stopping players from enjoying Monster Hunter Now.

How to fix error 6-4 in Monster Hunter Now

While there isn’t a concrete solution for error 6-4 in Monster Hunter Now just yet, there are several methods players can try to hopefully resolve the issue. If you’re struggling with the 6-4 error message, we’d suggest the methods below:

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Make sure that your version of the game is up-to-date . If it’s not, install the latest update via the app store on your mobile device.

. If it’s not, install the latest update via the app store on your mobile device. Double-check your internet connection : examine your internet connection and if there are no indicators that there’s an issue, you may want to reset your router. Alternatively, if you’re out and about, make sure you’ve got a sufficient amount of mobile data.

: examine your internet connection and if there are no indicators that there’s an issue, you may want to reset your router. Alternatively, if you’re out and about, make sure you’ve got a sufficient amount of mobile data. Uninstall and reinstall Monster Hunter Now on your device.

Unfortunately, it does seem that error 6-4 is a result of the v59.2 update as players have reported experiencing the issue following the latest update. As it appears to be a known bug that’s causing players a variety of issues from being unable to add friends, to in-game items not working — hopefully Niantic will patch it out as soon as possible.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

We’d also recommend keeping an eye on the game’s official Twitter account for any official updates regarding the error.

That’s everything we know so far about how to fix Monster Hunter Now’s 6-4 error. For more content on the game, check out our guides below:

Monster Hunter Now codes | Monster Hunter Now pre-registration rewards | All monsters in Monster Hunter Now | Monster Hunter Now event | How to play multiplayer Monster Hunter Now | Monster Hunter Now Special Skills | Monster Hunter Now weapons list | Can you play Monster Hunter Now on PC? | Monster Hunter Now armor list | All gathering and respawn times | Best Long Sword build

Article continues after ad