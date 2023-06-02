Diablo 4 servers down? Server status, maintenance & outage updates

Are the Diablo 4 servers down? Find out everything you need to know about the Diablo 4 server status and when maintenance will begin.

Like most popular online multiplayer games, Diablo 4 servers occasionally go offline for maintenance or to apply new updates. While server outages are a rare occurrence, there are times when certain issues can prevent adventures from accessing the game.

This can be incredibly frustrating for players who are looking to grind out dungeons and reach max level in Diablo 4. Fortunately, our Diablo 4 server status hub has everything you need to know about upcoming maintenance, server errors, and developer updates.

Article continues after ad

Are Diablo 4 servers down?

Blizzard Diablo 4 servers can go down from time to time.

No, the Diablo 4 servers are currently up and running, which means you’ll be able to log into the game without any issues. However, players have reported issues that have impacted logins, like the “account is currently locked” error and the Invalid License issue.

Despite these issues, Diablo 4 servers are still up and running across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. However, if you’re still experiencing problems joining the game’s server, then be sure to head over to the official support page to find out the root cause of your connection issues.

Article continues after ad

However, before you do this, it’s important to check your own online connection, so boot up another game and check your router to see if the problem is on your end.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Diablo 4 server status

Blizzard Diablo 4 server status is easy to check.

To stay up-to-date on the status of the Diablo 4 servers, be sure to bookmark this article and check back here if you have any issues. Additionally, you can also head over to the official Blizzard support site, to receive real-time updates on Diablo 4 servers.

Article continues after ad

The official Diablo 4 Twitter page also provides updates, so be sure to follow them and see if any new information has been announced.

There you have it, that’s everything you need to know about the Diablo 4 server status and server maintenance. Make sure you check out our Diablo page for all the latest news and updates.

Diablo 4 Review | Diablo 4: Best way to make money | Diablo 4: Fastest ways to get XP & level up | How to Transmog gear in Diablo 4: Armor, weapons & more | Does Diablo 4 feature followers or mercenaries to hire? | Diablo 4 couch co-op explained: | When is Diablo 4 Season 1? Possible start date, theme, & rewards | How to play Diablo 4 Early Access: Dates, times & how to preload | What is Diablo 4 Hardcore mode? | How to get a mount in Diablo 4 | Diablo 4: How to upgrade your healing potion | How to swap weapons in Diablo 4 | Diablo 4: World Tiers explained | How to use emotes in Diablo 4