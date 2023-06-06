Diablo 4 “your login attempt has timed out” error: How to fix Error Code 30008

The Diablo 4 “your login attempt has timed out” error is currently stopping players from entering the game, so here’s what it is and how you can fix it.

Diablo 4 servers continue to experience a number of connectivity issues, which have made logging into the game rather difficult. In fact, a number of players are encountering the “your login attempt has timed out” error, otherwise known as Error Code 30008.

This frustrating error can instantly stop you from delving into Diablo 4 entirely, which is particularly troublesome for adventurers aiming to quickly reach max level in Diablo 4 fast and farm Legendary loot.

Article continues after ad

So, if you’ve encountered the “your login attempt has timed out” error and want to know if you can fix it, then our handy guide has you covered.

Diablo 4 “your login attempt has timed out” error causes

Blizzard Diablo 4 “your login attempt has timed out” error can prevent players from entering the server.

The most common cause of the Diablo 4 “your login attempt has timed out” error is down to issues with the game’s servers. This is likely down to the large number of player logins that are putting huge amounts of strain on the servers, leading to various connectivity problems.

Article continues after ad

You can check the Diablo 4 server status by heading over to our hub, while Blizzard also shares the known issues on their official Twitter account.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Is there a fix for Diablo 4 “your login attempt has timed out” error?

If you’re experiencing the Diablo 4 “your login attempt has timed out” error, be sure to close down the application and try logging back in. Make sure you’re also running the latest version of Diablo 4, by applying any updates as and when they release.

If the problem still persists, then check the Diablo 4 support page to see the game’s current online status. We also recommend taking a look at your wif-fi settings to see if you’re encountering connectivity issues.

Article continues after ad

However, it’s important to note, that the Diablo 4 “your login attempt has timed out” error is usually linked to server issues, so the above methods may do little to improve your attempts at logging in.

Hopefully, Blizzard will address the Diablo 4 “your login attempt has timed out” error soon, but in the meantime, be sure to check out our Diablo page for all the latest news and guides.

Diablo 4 Review | Diablo 4: Best way to make money | Diablo 4: Fastest ways to get XP & level up | How to Transmog gear in Diablo 4: Armor, weapons & more | Does Diablo 4 feature followers or mercenaries to hire? | Diablo 4 couch co-op explained: | When is Diablo 4 Season 1? Possible start date, theme, & rewards | How to play Diablo 4 Early Access: Dates, times & how to preload | What is Diablo 4 Hardcore mode? | How to get a mount in Diablo 4 | Diablo 4: How to upgrade your healing potion | How to swap weapons in Diablo 4 | Diablo 4: World Tiers explained | How to use emotes in Diablo 4