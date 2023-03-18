How to fix Diablo 4’s error code 316719

Trying to load into Diablo 4 but constantly getting hit with error code 316719? Here’s how to fix it and get back into Sanctuary and take your anger out on some demons.

Diablo IV’s early access beta is here and the players are flocking to get in the door and see what Sanctuary has in store for them 30 years after the conclusion of Diablo 3.

While there’s an ancient threat that’s desperately in need of stopping, many players are being barred from making it that far thanks to error code 316719 kicking them out of the game.

If you’re one of the people who’ve been affected by it, here’s what you need to do to fix it.

Article continues after ad

How to fix Diablo 4 error code 316719

Blizzard Diablo 4 has a few error codes plaguing the game in the beta.

The only solution at the time of writing is to restart your game and go through the login process all over again. It’s a very inconvenient answer due to the long queues, but that’s all that can be done as of now. The devs have already promised that they’re working on a few major issues though, so it shouldn’t take too long to get sorted.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The problem occurs in multiple places, with character creation being the number one spot, and it’s caused by all the players attempting to get into the game at the same time.

Article continues after ad

Players have also reported that the code appears after leveling up for the first time, so for anyone who hasn’t made it quite that far, be aware that you may be in for a reset.

We will bring the latest news when it comes to the progress of getting this bug fixed, so be sure to check back in for more details as the beta days roll on.

That’s all there is to know about error code 316719! Be sure to check out our Diablo page for all the newest updates.