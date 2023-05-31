How to repair your damaged armor & weapons in Diablo 4

Diablo 4 spoils players with a litany of armor and weapon choices. However, their durability can suffer, and you’ll need to know how to repair your gear if it comes to it.

Looting is the name of the game in Diablo 4. In only your first few hours you’ll be able to open up your own shop due to your substantial inventory of goodies accumulated on your travels. Armor, weapons, and much more await you as you step foot across the demon-infested wildlands of Sanctuary.

Diablo 4 comes with an added nuance to its gameplay though – durability. A love/hate gameplay feature in many games, durability means that your gear will degrade due to wear and tear – and even more so when you die. If this happens in Blizzard’s newest RPG, then you’ll be unable to use your item(s). This is why we’re here today to help guide you on the path to restoration.

How to repair armor & weapons in Diablo 4

To repair your gear in Diablo 4, you’re going to have to track down and locate a Blacksmith. Don’t be naive though, they won’t do it for free – it is going to cost you gold to repair.

The severity of the fee will depend on how rare the items you need repairing are, as well as the quantity. Blacksmiths are available in many of Sanctuary’s towns and villages and are easily identifiable on the map.

For an easy step-by-step guide, follow these steps to repair your gear:

Open up your map and fast-travel to your nearest town or village. Find a symbol in the area that looks like a typical Blacksmith’s anvil and head to it. Talk to the Blacksmith. Choose the gear you want to be repaired and pay the required gold.

It’s vitally important that you keep on top of this too. Not only do you risk tackling Dungeons or World Bosses without your best gear, but you also risk losing set bonuses too. After a lengthy excursion, make sure to stock up and keep your gear looking as fresh as possible.

Diablo 4 offers one of the most compelling RPG experiences for players. To get the most out of the game and its features, we’ve got tons of other guides for you to check out:

