GamingDiablo

Diablo 4 Season 4 Legendary Aspect change removes inventory “hassle”

Ethan Dean
Diablo 4 skeletonsBlizzard Entertainment

Diablo 4 Season 4’s major overhaul to Legendary Aspects and the Codex of Power finally addresses one of the biggest problems with the game and players cannot praise the decision enough.

We’re only a day into Diablo 4 Season 4: Loot Reborn and it’s already a major hit with players. The changes initially shown off in the PTR have helped the game reach the potential it has had since it launched almost a year ago.

The newly revamped Helltides have been particularly well-received thanks to the massive boost they give to players in the early game. Of course, the litany of new buildcrafting options afforded by new mechanics like Greater Affixes has also been a major improvement.

While these new additions to Diablo 4 Season 4 have all been popular decisions, one in particular has addressed a major concerns fans of the game have had since launch. Players claiming that the new system for Legendary Aspects removes “80% of the hassle” in Diablo 4.

Prior to Season 4, removing the Legendary Aspect of a piece of gear turned it into a single-use item that could be reattached to more favorable equipment. The problem was, by the mid point of your seasonal run, you could wind up with your inventory and stash full of Legendary Aspect that you were hoping to use.

To make matters worse, if you did decide to use one, there was an incentive to go and farm a replacement in case you found a more suitable piece of gear for it. Managing your inventory and farming necessary Aspect could be a massive time sink.

Fortunately, that system has been completely overhauled in Diablo 4 Season 4 and its replacement is hitting all the right notes with those fighting the battle for Sanctuary.

Diablo 4 Season 4 Codex of PowerBlizzard Entertainment
Diablo 4’s new Codex of Power allows you to slowly upgrade Affixes outside your inventory.

Diablo 4 Season 4’s new Aspect system is a hit

The reworked Codex of Power allows players to permanently store the most powerful version of a Legendary Aspect that you’ve removed from a piece of gear. This single change means you don’t have to store Aspects in your inventory or farm multiple versions of the same one.

While praising the new changes in Diablo 4 Season 4, players talked about the new potential for the game they afforded. Retention and experimentation being the two major appeals.

“Item/aspect management was always the crucial hassle which made me quit every season after a week or two of hard grinding,” one player admitted. “I’m more likely to play other classes now since inventory management has chilled out,” another responded.

With more players testing different classes and builds this time around, we may see a more varied array of meta builds for Diablo 4 Season 4. Although, Necromancer is currently the frontrunner.

Related Topics

Diablo 4

About The Author

Ethan Dean

Ethan Dean is a Staff Writer on the Australian Dexerto team. He graduated from RMIT with a Bachelors Degree in Journalism and has been freelance writing in the gaming space ever since. His favorite game is the third-person, open world flavor of the month and when he doesn't have a controller in his hands, there's a paintbrush in them. He's a self-described Warhammer nerd and a casual DnD player too. You can contact Ethan at ethan.dean@dexerto.com

keep reading
diablo 4 salvage
Diablo
Diablo 4 players caught off guard by Season 4 ‘Salvage All Items’ change
Brianna Reeves
diablo 4
Diablo
Diablo 4: How to start the Season 4 questline
Sam Smith
diablo 4 gauntlet
Diablo
Diablo Season 4: Greater Affixes explained
Ethan Dean
diablo 4 season 4 Helltide
Diablo
Diablo 4 Season 4’s revamped Helltides make launch the “best Season start so far”
Ethan Dean

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.