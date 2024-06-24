Diablo 4 transmutation trick lets players get low-level mats with ease

A Diablo 4 player has discovered a transmutation trick that simplifies the grind for materials in Season 4: Loot Reborn.

Diablo 4 Season 4’s itemization rework added several new systems like Masterworking, the endgame feature that lets players improve the affixes tied to their gear.

The best way to take advantage of Masterworking is by obtaining specific materials in The Pit of Artificers. Players can only farm lower-level materials such as Obducite from Pit Tiers 1 through 29, while Ingolith is exclusive to Tiers 30 through 59.

This can get tricky further into the endgame. Some Masterworking upgrades require low-level materials, so many Diablo 4 players have resigned themselves to tediously grinding through earlier Pit challenges for material farming purposes.

Article continues after ad

However, one Reddit user realized that transmuting high-level materials into lower-level mats is much easier than grinding previously completed Pit Tiers.

Blizzard Entertainment The Pit of Artificers

The Redditor noted the following: “1 Neathiron can be transmuted to 3 Ingolith, which in turn can be transmuted to 9 Obducite.”

Article continues after ad

That means players with extra Ingolith can head to The Alchemist and transmute the material into Obducite, instead of revisiting a Tier 20 challenge for the same results.

The original poster isn’t the only Diablo 4 player previously unaware of this transmutation trick. Several users said they’ve similarly wasted time grinding because they didn’t know there was a quicker method for obtaining low-level materials.

Article continues after ad

One person thankful for the tip wrote, “Holy Lilith… Just started my remasterworks last night. You just saved me a lot of time I was going to waste.”

Someone else chimed in to say, “Looks like it’s time to stop spamming those [Pit Tier] 30s now, thanks OP.”

Others shared their shock that Diablo 4 doesn’t do a better job of clarifying the system’s many layers, with one saying, “Ya, it’s like this hush secret that the game lets you discover for yourself instead of putting that info right in your face.”