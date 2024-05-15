Diablo 4 players caught off guard by Season 4 ‘Salvage All Items’ change

Diablo 4 Season 4 has altered the “Salvage All Items” function, which has players mistakenly salvaging Unique and Legendary items.

Salvaging and selling items in Diablo 4 are the primary ways to get rid of unwanted gear and clear out inventory space. A visit to a Blacksmith opens up the salvage option, allowing players to break down items and repurpose them for materials.

The game’s “Salvage All Items” button simplifies the process by salvaging everything save for favorited pieces, Unique, and Legendaries. However, that’s no longer the case.

Players have learned the hard way that Season 4: Loot Reborn changed the functionality of the “Salvage All Items” prompt. The button now breaks down everything that isn’t equipped or saved as a favorite, even items of a higher rarity.

Reddit user Blubbpaule posted a PSA on the matter after they accidentally “said goodbye to 3 unique items in [their] inventory by hitting ‘all items’ as usual… I’m so used to press[ing] this button to get rid of blues and yellows.”

Blizzard Entertainment Blizzard released Diablo 4: Season 4 on May 14.

The original poster wasn’t the only one confused by the salvage-related change to Diablo 4. One person said they mistakenly had the Blacksmith salvage two Unique items.

Another claimed they were similarly caught off guard but didn’t destroy anything too valuable.

Because of this change, players should start favoriting any items they’d prefer to keep. This can be done in the inventory by double-clicking the “mark as junk” option – the square button on PS5, X on Xbox, and the spacebar for mouse and keyboard users.

To favorite equipped items, one press of the buttons mentioned above should do the trick.

Given Diablo 4’s sweeping itemization and crafting changes, the “Salvage All Items” adjustment should feel more streamlined. But, as one person mentioned in the Reddit thread, it would be nice if players were prompted to “confirm” the action before making what could be a devastating choice.