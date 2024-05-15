Diablo Season 4: Greater Affixes explained

Diablo 4 Season 4 makes some big changes to loot and one of the biggest is Greater Affixes. This guide will tell you how to get a Greater Affix in Diablo 4 and what they do.

Diablo 4 Season 4: Loot Reborn is upon us and it certainly lives up to the name. The team at Blizzard has overhauled the game’s itemization from the ground up and implemented the final changes from the PTR.

It’s early days yet but fans of the game seem quite pleased with the new additions. Changes to Helltides have been a particularly welcome addition to both the Seasonal and Eternal Realms.

Most of the improvements added to Diablo 4 Season 4 are present in both realms including the new Greater Affixes. They’re an easy way to ramp up your power so here’s a quick guide on what Greater Affixes do and how to get them.

Blizzard Entertainment Greater Affixes in Diablo 4 are highlighted in menus with a red and white icon.

What are Diablo 4’s Greater Affixes?

Greater Affixes are powerful versions of Affixes that always offer the maximum potential roll plus an additional 50%. For example, if a Weapon Affixes potential range is an increase of 1-10%, the Greater affix would be an increase of 15%. It will also be marked with a special icon to denote that it has that boost.

Locating gear that has key Affixes for your class like Attack Speed or reduced Cooldown Time is always a plus. If you can find one that has a Greater Affix for your preferred Augment though, you can exponentially increase your build’s power. Of course, an item can have more than one Greater Affix.

How to get Greater Affixes in Diablo 4

Greater Affixes appear on Ancestral and Unique gear usually found in World Tiers 3 and 4. They can drop from any enemy in these World Tiers but focusing on activities that offer more loot is the best way to farm now that the drop rates have been adjusted for Season 4.

Whispering Caches, Nightmare Dungeons, and of course, the newly revamped Helltides are pretty solid targets for Greater Affix gear. They can be found in Helltide Chests and because of the increased enemy density, there is also a greater chance for them to drop in a Helltide.

When found as a drop in Diablo 4’s overworld or dungeons, items that have a Greater Affix will stand out. They will have a different particle effect and a Roman numeral next to the item name to indicate how many Greater Affixes the item has on it.

Blizzard Entertainment Items with Greater Affixes will be noticeable when they drop.

If you’re wondering which Affixes you should target for your particular class, check out our Diablo 4 build guides.

