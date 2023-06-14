Diablo 4 is a game where being fashionable is as important as gearing and wearing your headgear might not look as good. Here’s everything you need to know about removing your helmet in the game.

Diablo 4 is a game about grinding gear. In this game, you would spend more than half your time farming for end-game loot. However, not every piece of gear looks good, sometimes for the full Diablo 4 drip effect, you’ve got to go helmetless. But the question is, can you hide your helmet in Diablo 4?

There might be times when you are playing a sorcerer and wearing a hefty gear piece on your head is bound to look awkward. In such a case you might want to hide your headpiece so as to look more fashionable. Or some players may simply want to show off the face they designed in the character creator. Here is a brief guide on how to hide your helmet (without unequipping it) in Diablo 4.

Blizzard Entertainment Hiding your helmet in Diablo 4 is a way to look fashionable

How to hide your helmet in Diablo 4?

The question as to whether you can hide your helmet in Diablo 4 is yes. There is a way to make it invisible without unequipping it from the gear menu. These are the steps you need to follow in order to make this possible:

Travel to any of the major cities in Diablo 4.

Go to Wardrobe which you can locate on the map inside the city. If you are in Kyovashad, the Wardrobe can be found just near the teleport waypoint.

which you can locate on the map inside the city. If you are in Kyovashad, the Wardrobe can be found just near the teleport waypoint. Open Wardrobe and select the helmet .

. Select “Unequipped Look” from the armor menu and save

Once you do this, the stats that the armor provided will still be there without it being present. This way you can maintain your classic look despite the armor you may be wearing. Apart from that, this entire process of free of cost, so you can do this as many times as you want without spending any additional resources.

This concludes our guide to hiding your helmet in Diablo 4. If you found it informative, then please look into some of our other Diablo 4 guides at Dexerto.

