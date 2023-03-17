Is there character customization in Diablo 4? Well, you can find the answer to that question with our handy hub.

The Diablo 4 beta is well underway and many players will be diving into the new game before its official release later this year. Aside from the new dungeons, bloodthirsty bosses, and shiny new loot – Diablo 4 features a number of new features.

However, adventurers will be wondering whether Diablo 4 features character customization. After all, looking your best while taking down the demonic hordes is just as important as creating the most powerful class.

So, if you’re diving into the beta or just want to know if there’s character customization in Diablo 4, then our hub has everything you need to know.

Can you change your appearance in Diablo 4?

Blizzard Diablo 4 features a fairly robust character creator.

Yes, you can change your appearance in Diablo 4. Players can create and customize their character from one of five classes: Barbarian, Rogue, Sorceress, Druid, and Necromancer. Once these have been selected, you’ll be able to enter the character creator screen.

Unlike previous entries in the series, Diablo 4 enables players to customize nearly every aspect of their character. While various presets can still be chosen, those looking to get a little more in-depth with their creations can now do so.

The Diablo 4 character creator isn’t as robust as those featured in Elden Ring or Lost Ark, so don’t expect any whacky or over-the-top creations. Either way, it’s a step up from Diablo 3 and obviously great news if you enjoy replicating certain iconic figures or wish to make something entirely original.

After all, being able to stand out amongst the crowd is beneficial in any multiplayer game, especially when you wish to look your best wielding the top-tier Diablo 4 weapons and armor.

So, there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about changing your appearance in Diablo 4. Be sure to check out our Diablo 4 page for all the latest news and updates.