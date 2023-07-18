Diablo 4: Things to do before playing Season 1

Diablo 4 Season 1 is upon us, so here’s what you need to do before jumping into this grimdark adventure with a new character.

While some players will want to jump into Season 1 of Diablo 4, known as Season of the Malignant, straight away, others may wish to lay some groundwork to make their next playthrough go as smoothly as possible. While you will need to start a new character in Diablo 4 Season 1, you’ll still be able to feel the benefit of having certain actions completed when you begin the game again.

Below, we’ll provide a checklist of things to do before starting Season 1 of Diablo 4, and why each is important. Remember, the below list is completely optional, so don’t beat yourself up if you miss a few things. Also, be aware that Season 1 isn’t a story expansion or DLC, it’s just a fun new way to experience Diablo 4 for a few months. So, here’s what we recommend you do before jumping into Diablo 4 Season 1.

Contents

Blizzard Entertainment Diablo 4 Season 1 will bring a whole new flavor to the game.

Choose a character class

This seems obvious, but it’s important. Do you want to play the game with the same class you used in earlier playthroughs? If so, be aware that when Season 1 ends, this character will revert to a normal non-seasonal character. Therefore, it may be worth choosing a new character class for Season 1 and seeing what they have to offer.

If you want to try a new build of an existing class, you can always just respec them. We’d advise using Diablo 4’s seasons as an opportunity to try a new class each time, as taking advantage of every season’s rewards and gimmicks will help keep play fresh and varied. Also, always remember that you can skip the campaign in seasonal content and jump right into the endgame – provided you’ve completed Diablo 4’s story at least once.

Don’t forget, we have a range of top-tier builds you can choose from for the best results using any character class, be it in leveling, endgame, or even PvP.

Complete the campaign

While you’ll be given the option to play through the story again in Season 1, if you want to jump right into the new content then you’ll be better off skipping it a second time around. Of course, you’ll still need to build your character up from scratch, but the seasonal content will allow you to progress pretty quickly, especially if you take advantage of World Tier increases when you can.

Completing the campaign before starting Season 1 of Diablo 4 ensures you can use this skip option. Although some players will want to replay the campaign during Season 1 to see how it compares, it’s nice to have the skip option if you need it. Also, the campaign of Diablo 4 is epic and worth playing through by everyone before jumping into seasonal or endgame content.

Presumably, you’ll also want to have the story completed and have seen the ending before Season 1 begins.

Blizzard Entertainment We’d advise finishing the story before playing Season 1.

Know how to get a mount

A horse will make your life easier in Season 1 of Diablo 4, allowing you to traverse the map quickly. To get one you’ll either need to work through the campaign, or simply skip it to find that you’ll now be able to buy a horse from the start. This is a great way to hit the ground running in Season 1.

Find all the Altars of Lilith

The good news is your seasonal characters in Diablo 4 will feel the benefit of your original, non-seasonal characters unlocking every Altar of Lilith.

After locating all 160 statues, each of your characters gets the following stats by default:

68 Strength

68 Intelligence

68 Willpower

68 Dexterity

100 Murmuring Obols capacity

4 Paragon Points

This will save time in building up your character every time and allow you to jump right into Diablo 4’s seasonal content and start hacking away!

Blizzard Entertainment We look forward to experiencing Season 1’s changes to gameplay.

Unlock the whole map & Renown

It pays to have explored the whole map before jumping into Season 1 of Diablo 4. This is because you’ll only need to do it once, as all characters after this, including seasonal characters, will start the game with the whole map already unlocked.

While this will make life much easier, the main benefit is all the Renown you receive from exploring the whole map will also carry over, giving you a nice boost at the start of each new game.

In fact, should you skip the campaign, find all Altars of Lilith, and unlock the whole map, you’ll begin Season 1 with a total of 3135 Renown right from the start. Not bad.

You’ll still need to rediscover each area and Waypoint manually, but this shouldn’t take too long on horseback.

Know your Legendary Aspects

Any Legendary Aspects you unlocked in your pre-Season 1 playthroughs won’t carry over. The game will encourage you to locate them and complete the various dungeons and bosses again.

Therefore, to ensure that you can head straight to the best locations when you start Season 1 to unlock the Aspects you need, note down the dungeons and Aspects that are most useful to your build.

If you’ve unlocked the whole map, you’ll be able to see where they are from the start, but it pays to know which ones to prioritize. Doing so will make life easier in the long run.

Check out some of the other Diablo 4 guides we’ve put together for you:

