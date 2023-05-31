Diablo 4 Altars of Lilith locations & what they do

Sometimes it’s nice to take a break from endless fighting in Diablo 4 to explore some of Sanctuary and find the Altars of Lilith. Here’s what they do and where to find them.

There’s so much to do in Diablo 4 from meeting new, and old characters to enjoying your latest powerful build while completing quests and gaining loot. On top of this, there’s also the entirety of Sanctuary to explore, with so many points of interest littering themselves through the dangerous world.

One such point is the Altars of Lilith, a mysterious yet imperative location scattered around Sanctuary. But what do they do and where can you find them? Here’s everything you need to know.

What are Altars of Lilith in Diablo 4?

Blizzard

Altars of Lilith are creepy statues dotted all over Sanctuary and can be a huge boon to those who find them, so it’s definitely worth keeping an eye out.

Once you do find one, you’ll be granted a permanent buff to one of your stats, these include:

+5 Murmuring Obol Capacity

+2 Dexterity

+2 Intelligence

+2 Strength

+2 Willpower

On top of the buffs, you’ll also be granted with a vast amount of Renown, making the Altars of Lilith a great landmark to search for wherever you are.

Diablo 4: Altars of Lilith locations

So far, the only known Altars of Lilith locations are in the Fractured Peaks, Act 1. Here they are on a map below:

Blizzard

Altogether, there are 160 Altars of Lilith to find in Sanctuary, as only the ones from the Diablo 4 beta are known so far, we’ll be adding the rest very soon after the game releases on June 6, 2023.

There you have it, that’s all the locations of the Altars of Lilith in Diablo 4. When we find more we’ll be updating this article so be sure to check back soon. In the meantime, take a look at some of our other handy Diablo 4 guides and content:

