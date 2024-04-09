Diablo 4 Strength explained: Best classes, effects, more

Diablo 4’s sea of keywords can be a little overwhelming. Even the four core stats don’t get a real spotlight in-game. This guide will get you up to speed on Strength and how it impacts your build.

Diablo 4’s recent release on Game Pass has seen a flood of newcomers looking to get a feel for the game and many are liking what they see. The sneak preview afforded by the Season 4 PTR means there could be an uptick in returning players very soon as well.

Given the influx of new Diablo 4 players, we thought some refreshers on the fundamentals might be worthwhile. Hopefully, those taking their first tentative steps into Sanctuary can use these resources to start off on the right foot.

Article continues after ad

This guide will go over Strength in Diablo 4 and why it’s important. That includes what it does, how it impacts certain classes, and how to increase your Strength as you play the game.

Article continues after ad

What does Strength do in Diablo 4?

Strength is one of Diablo 4’s four core stats and its effects actually vary from class to class. It offers a bonus to armor rating per point for every class but provides a boost in other areas for a select few.

If you want to increase the survivability of your character, investing in Strength is a solid strategy. Upping your armor rating gives defensive boosts across the board including mitigating elemental effects, as well as damage over time from bleed or poison.

Article continues after ad

Strength class effects for Diablo 4

For Barbarians, Strength is the core damage stat so we strongly advise taking every opportunity to max it out. You’re not Barbing right if you’ve got a single point in Intelligence.

Of course, it’s not just Barbarian that could do with some points in strength. The following is a list of all the different effects Strength has on each of Diablo 4’s five classes:

Barbarian: Gain 0.1% Skill damage and +1 armor per point of Strength.

Gain 0.1% Skill damage and +1 armor per point of Strength. Rogue: Gain 0.1% resource generation and +1 per point of strength.

Gain 0.1% resource generation and +1 per point of strength. Druid: Gain +1 armor per point of Strength.

Gain +1 armor per point of Strength. Necromancer: Gain +1 armor per point of Strength.

Gain +1 armor per point of Strength. Sorcerer: Gain +1 armor per point of Strength.

How to increase Strength in Diablo 4

If you like the look of those effects for your particular class, you might want to know how you can build your Strength. Here are the best ways to increase Strength in Diablo 4:

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Leveling up: Every time you level up you’ll get a +1 increase to all four core stats including Strength.

Every time you level up you’ll get a +1 increase to all four core stats including Strength. Gear Affixes: Use equipment that has the +X Strength Affix or the +X to all stats Affix to massively bolster your willpower.

Use equipment that has the +X Strength Affix or the +X to all stats Affix to massively bolster your willpower. Paragon Boards: There are certain nodes on the Paragon Board that will increase your Strength stat. Follow a careful path with Strength in mind for endgame increases.

There are certain nodes on the Paragon Board that will increase your Strength stat. Follow a careful path with Strength in mind for endgame increases. Altars of Lilith: Collecting ALtars of Lilith will provide boosts to all core stats. If you collect all 160 Altars of Lilith, you can get a +68 boost to every stat including Strength

Focus on those things and you’ll have more Strength than you know what to do with. Unfortunately, it won’t change how jacked your character looks.

Check out our other Diablo 4 guides to get yourself up to speed or to refresh your knowledge of the basics.

Diablo 4 Review | Diablo 4: Best way to make money | Diablo 4: Fastest ways to get XP & level up | All Diablo 4 Gems: Types, effects, costs, more | How to Transmog gear in Diablo 4: Armor, weapons & more | Does Diablo 4 feature followers or mercenaries to hire? | Diablo 4 couch co-op explained | What is Diablo 4 Hardcore mode? | How to get a mount in Diablo 4 | Diablo 4: How to upgrade your healing potion | How to swap weapons in Diablo 4 | Diablo 4: World Tiers explained | How to use emotes in Diablo 4