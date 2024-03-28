Diablo 4 Season 4 PTR: How to install and leave feedback

With Diablo 4’s Season 4 PTR arriving on Tuesday, April 2, here’s a rundown on how to install the test build and leave feedback.

The Public Test Realm (PTR) for Diablo 4 Season 4 will last one week from April 2 through April 9. During that period, a contingent of players will receive early access to the ARPG’s upcoming itemization rework.

Blizzard is only making the build available to Diablo 4 players with a Battle.net account on PC. As such, the studio has provided a breakdown explaining how to install the PTR and share feedback with developers.

To install Diablo 4’s PTR build, users must follow the steps below:

Open the Battle.net app and select Diablo IV from the ‘Games’ list.

Select the drop-down menu above the app’s ‘Play’ button. Then click the ‘Public Test Realm’ option.

Hit the ‘Install’ prompt to install the title’s PTR client. When it’s ready, the button will become a ‘Play’ option.

Click ‘Play’ to open the PTR and choose any available Test Server.

From there, create a new test character.

Enter the game and start testing out the Season 4 content.

To leave feedback during Diablo 4’s PTR, players can either venture to the PTR forums or use the in-game feedback tool.

Simply clicking the ‘Esc’ key in the in-game menu should open the ‘Report a Bug’ window. A drop-down filter will pop up, with the ‘In-game feedback tool’ in view so players can share their thoughts without exiting the title.

As of writing, it’s unknown if Blizzard developers plan on hosting other Public Test Realms beyond the upcoming Season 4 build.