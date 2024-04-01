Diablo 4’s Game Pass release captures new players who “don’t get the hate”

Diablo 4 arrived on Xbox Game Pass less than a week ago and new players are loving the game in spite of its community.

Diablo 4 has had a tumultuous journey, to say the least. Player opinion has ebbed and flowed from unfettered optimism to vitriolic disdain depending on when you’ve tuned in.

Despite a decline in players and viewership, the development team behind Diablo 4 recently made some waves with the announcement of the Season 4 PTR. Alongside fixes to the game’s oft-maligned itemization, Activision Blizzard has just launched Diablo 4 on Xbox and PC Game Pass in a bid to capture more players.

The strategy appears to be paying off as new Diablo 4 devotees take to the game’s Subreddit to sing its praises. The one throughline being that a lot of the chatter around the game feels overblown.

Reddit user u/TheFlexOffenderr was shocked at their experience after hearing “terrible things about Diablo 4”. “I’ve been addicted to the point where if I’m not playing – I’m thinking about it,” they shared.

Another new player fresh off the Game Pass express asked the community “Why do people hate this game?”. They explained that they were thoroughly deterred after the early discourse surrounding Diablo 4 and were shocked to have enjoyed it.

“I thought this style of gameplay would be boring, but not at all!” they said. “I fell in love in the first hour.”

These are just a few mini reviews pouring in for Diablo 4 now that the game has launched for free via Game Pass on PC and Xbox. It’s a massive change of pace in the discourse surrounding the title.

Some of the Diablo 4 community is suggesting that this wave of positivity is the result of “rose-tinted glasses”.

A lot of the backlash surrounding the game has been related to its longevity but with the massive shake-up alluded to in Season 4, these newer players may not experience the same issues.

