Diablo 4 Season 2: How to start the vampire quests

Diablo 4 Season 2 has some new content to play, get ready to slay some blood-sucking vampires. Here’s how you begin the new vampire questline.

Unlike Season 1 of Diablo 4, Season 2 actually adds some new missions to play and a fun new side story. Never mind the demonic forces of Lilith and the Prime Evils, vampires have now flooded into Sanctuary on only you can stop them. However, how you approach these quests, and when, largely depends on where you are in your previous adventure and how you choose to begin Season 2.

For example, when you start Season 2 you may first need to play through the campaign before jumping into the seasonal content. This will be true if it’s your first character. Or you may choose to replay the campaign to see the story from another class’s perspective. After all, every class has a different dialogue which causes subtle changes to the story.

Or you could be on your second or third playthrough so are keen to skip the campaign and jump right into the vampire-slaying action. Either way, here’s what you’ll need to do:

Blizzard Entertainment Season 2 will have see you slay some vampires.

Skipping the campaign in Season 2

If you skipped the campaign, having completed it in an earlier run, then you’ll be dropped into the Season 2 game after the campaign story has been completed. All the endgame content will be available for you to access and your Renown and map progression will carry over from your previous adventure.

All side quests, NPCs, and events will be reset though, and you’ll have a fresh character that you’ll need to level up past level 50 in order to get to the higher-difficulty content. However, with all the buffs and fun activities to do in Season 2, this should be a breeze.

If you skipped the campaign, you’ll notice a cutscene play out starting the vampire questline and you’ll then be dropped into the town of Ked Bardu when the game begins (instead of at the Tree of Whispers or the snowy village from the campaign’s opening).

To start these missions just follow the new quest known as Blood Money. This will introduce you to Season 2’s missions and mechanics such as Vampire Powers.

Blizzard Entertainment The vampire quest will trigger when you skip the campaign.

Playing the campaign in Season 2

If this is your first playthrough of Diablo 4, or if you’d like to play through the campaign again in Season 2, then things will be similar to starting a new game with an eternal character. The campaign of Diablo 4 will begin as normal, with your hero being dropped in the snowy village sometime after Lilith corrupted it.

You can play through the campaign and vampire tasks simultaneously, but you’ll need to progress in the game until you reach Ked Bardu to start the quests. You can still use the Vampire Powers and take part in the seasonal events and perks, but be aware that your waypoints from your last playthrough won’t be active.

However, you can skip the campaign at any point should you wish to move faster. Even if you start a new game and start playing the quests through, the option to skip will always be there.

