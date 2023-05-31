Gaming

All Diablo 4 Gems: Types, effects, costs, more

all gems in Diablo 4Blizzard Entertainment

Gems are useful items in Diablo 4 that can boost your armor, jewelry, and weapons stats, so, here is the list of all Diablo 4 gems along with their crafting costs and uses.

Using Gems is one of the best ways to increase the stats of your gear in Diablo 4, regardless of your build or class. Increasing equipment stats aids in your survival in the game and comes in handy in combat against a huge horde of enemies or powerful bosses.

Article continues after ad

Now, Gems in Diablo 4 are of various types, each offering different benefits when you socket them into different gear slots. The cost of crafting also differs from Gem to Gem.

With that said, here’s a rundown of all the Gems that are available in the game along with their benefits and crafting costs.

Contents

an image of Royal Ruby gem in Diablo 4Blizzard / Diablo 4 Wiki
Rubies enhance Fire Resistance in Diablo 4.

How many types of Diablo 4 Gems are there?

There are seven types of Gems in Diablo 4. They are differentiated into different tiers and each of these Gems has its own benefits.

Article continues after ad

Here are all the Gems that you can find to boost gear stats in Diablo 4:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.

  • Amethyst
    • Armor: Adds Damage Over Time Reduction
    • Jewelry: Adds Resistance to Shadow
    • Weapons: Adds Damage Over Time
  • Diamond
    • Armor: Adds Barrier Potency
    • Jewelry: Adds Resistance to All Elements
    • Weapons: Adds Ultimate damage
  • Emerald
    • Armor: Adds Thorns
    • Jewelry: Adds Resistance to Poison
    • Weapons: Adds Damage to Elites
  • Ruby
    • Armor: Adds to Maximum Life
    • Jewelry: Adds Resistance to Fire
    • Weapons: Adds Resource Generation
  • Sapphires
    • Armor: Adds Damage Reduction While Fortified
    • Jewelry: Adds Resistance to Cold
    • Weapons: Adds Critical Strike Damage to Crowd-Controlled Enemies
  • Skulls
    • Armor: Adds Healing Received
    • Jewelry: Adds Armor Stat
    • Weapons: Adds Life On Kill
  • Topaz
    • Armor: Adds Damage Reduction While Control Impaired
    • Jewelry: Adds Resistance to Lightning
    • Weapons: Adds Lucky Hit Chance

List of all Diablo 4 Gems

Gem NameRequired LevelEffectCrafting Cost
Crude Amethyst15Armor – 6.6% Damage Over Time Reduction, Jewelry – 11.5% Shadow Resistance, Weapon – +4% Damage Over TimeN/A
Chipped Amethyst20Armor – 8.2% Damage Over Time Reduction, Jewelry – 14.3% Shadow Resistance, Weapon – +5% Damage Over Time3x Crude Amethyst / 4,500 Gold
Amethyst40Armor – 9.8% Damage Over Time Reduction, Jewelry – 16.9% Shadow Resistance, Weapon – +6% Damage Over Time3x Chipped Amethyst / 12,500 Gold
Flawless Amethyst50Armor – 11.4% Damage Over Time Reduction, Jewelry – 19.6% Shadow Resistance, Weapon – +7% Damage Over Time3x Amethyst / 18,000 Gold
Royal Amethyst60Armor – 13% Damage Over Time Reduction, Jewelry – 22.1% Shadow Resistance, Weapon – +8% Damage Over Time3x Flawless Amethyst / 50,000 Gold
Crude Diamond15Armor – +4% Barrier Regeneration, Jewelry – 4% Resistance to all Elements, Weapon – +4% Ultimate Skill DamageN/A
Chipped Diamond20Armor – +5% Barrier Regeneration, Jewelry – 5% Resistance to all Elements, Weapon – +5% Ultimate Skill Damage3x Crude Diamond / 4,500 Gold
Diamond40Armor – +6% Barrier Regeneration, Jewelry – 6% Resistance to all Elements, Weapon – +6% Ultimate Skill Damage3x Chipped Diamond / 12,500 Gold
Flawless Diamond50Armor – +7% Barrier Regeneration, Jewelry – 7% Resistance to all Elements, Weapon – +7% Ultimate Skill Damage3x Diamond / 18,000 Gold
Royal Diamond60Armor – +8% Barrier Regeneration, Jewelry – 8% Resistance to all Elements, Weapon – +8% Ultimate Skill Damage3x Flawless Diamond / 50,000 Gold
Crude Emerald15Armor – +0.06 Thorns, Jewelry – 11.5% Poison Resistance, Weapon – +6% Critical Strike Damage to Vulnerable EnemiesN/A
Chipped Emerald20Armor – +0.075 Thorns, Jewelry – 14.3% Poison Resistance, Weapon – +7.5% Critical Strike Damage to Vulnerable Enemies3x Crude Emerald / 4,500 Gold
Emerald40Armor – +0.09 Thorns, Jewelry – 16.9% Poison Resistance, Weapon – +9% Critical Strike Damage to Vulnerable Enemies3x Chipped Emerald / 12,500 Gold
Flawless Emerald50Armor – +0.105 Thorns, Jewelry – 19.6% Poison Resistance, Weapon – +10.5% Critical Strike Damage to Vulnerable Enemies3x Emerald / 18,000 Gold
Royal Emerald60Armor – +0.12 Thorns, Jewelry – 22.1% Poison Resistance, Weapon – N/A3x Flawless Emerald / 50,000 Gold
Crude Ruby15Armor – 0.05 Maximum Life, Jewelry – 11.5% Fire Resistance, Weapon – +12% Overpower DamageN/A
Chipped Ruby20Armor – 0.055 Maximum Life, Jewelry – 14.3% Fire Resistance, Weapon – +15% Overpower Damage3x Crude Ruby / 4,500 Gold
Ruby40Armor – 0.06 Maximum Life, Jewelry – 16.9% Fire Resistance, Weapon – +18% Overpower Damage3x Chipped Ruby / 12,500 Gold
Flawless Ruby50Armor – 0.07 Maximum Life, Jewelry – 19.6% Fire Resistance, Weapon – +21% Overpower Damage3x Ruby / 18,000 Gold
Royal Ruby60Armor – 0.08 Maximum Life, Jewelry – 22.1% Fire Resistance, Weapon – +24% Overpower Damage3x Flawless Ruby / 50,000 Gold
Crude Sapphire15Armor – 4% Damage Reduction while Fortified, Jewelry – 11.5% Cold Resistance, Weapon – +6% Critical Strike Damage to Crowd Controlled EnemiesN/A
Chipped Sapphire20Armor – 5% Damage Reduction while Fortified, Jewelry – 14.3% Cold Resistance, Weapon – +7.5% Critical Strike Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies3x Crude Sapphire / 4,500 Gold
Sapphire40Armor – 6% Damage Reduction while Fortified, Jewelry – 16.9% Cold Resistance, Weapon – +9% Critical Strike Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies3x Chipped Sapphire / 12,500 Gold
Flawless Sapphire50Armor – 7% Damage Reduction while Fortified, Jewelry – 19.6% Cold Resistance, Weapon – +10.5% Critical Strike Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies3x Sapphire / 18,000 Gold
Royal Sapphire60Armor – 8% Damage Reduction while Fortified, Jewelry – 22.1% Cold Resistance, Weapon – +12% Critical Strike Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies3x Flawless Sapphire / 50,000 Gold
Crude Skull15Armor – 4% Healing Received, Jewelry – +100 Armor, Weapon – 0.02 Life on KillN/A
Chipped Skull20Armor – 5% Healing Received, Jewelry – +170 Armor, Weapon – 0.025 Life on Kill3x Crude Skull / 4,500 Gold
Skull40Armor – 6% Healing Received, Jewelry – +230 Armor, Weapon – 0.03 Life on Kill3x Chipped Skull / 12,500 Gold
Flawless Skull50Armor – 7% Healing Received, Jewelry – +295 Armor, Weapon – 0.036 Life on Kill3x Skull / 18,000 Gold
Royal Skull60Armor – 8% Healing Received, Jewelry – +340 Armor, Weapon – 0.041 Life on Kill3x Flawless Skull / 50,000 Gold
Crude Topaz15Armor – 6.6% Damage Reduction while Control Impaired, Jewelry – 11.5% Lightning Resistance, Weapon – +13.3% Basic Skill DamageN/A
Chipped Topaz20Armor – 8.2% Damage Reduction while Control Impaired, Jewelry – 14.3% Lightning Resistance, Weapon – +16.7% Basic Skill Damage3x Crude Topaz / 4,500 Gold
Topaz40Armor – 9.8% Damage Reduction while Control Impaired, Jewelry – 16.9% Lightning Resistance, Weapon – +20% Basic Skill Damage3x Chipped Topaz / 12,500 Gold
Flawless Topaz50Armor – 11.4% Damage Reduction while Control Impaired, Jewelry – 19.6% Lightning Resistance, Weapon – +23.3% Basic Skill Damage3x Topaz / 18,000 Gold
Royal Topaz60Armor – 13% Damage Reduction while Control Impaired, Jewelry – 22.1% Lightning Resistance, Weapon – +26.7% Basic Skill Damage3x Flawless Topaz / 50,000 Gold
an image of Royal Skull gem in Diablo 4Blizzard / Diablo 4 Wiki
Skulls enhance Healing Received in Diablo 4.

Use of Gems in Diablo 4

Gems are those items that help to increase the stats of armor, jewelry, and weapons in Diablo 4. These in turn boost the stats of Ultimate Damages, Damage Over Time, and much more.

Equipping these items is quite essential in defeating powerful bosses both in the early and later stages of the game.

So, there you have it — that’s everything about Gems in Diablo 4. For more about the game, be sure to check our other guides and content:

Article continues after ad

Diablo 4 Review | Diablo 4: Best way to make money | Diablo 4: Fastest ways to get XP & level up | How to Transmog gear in Diablo 4: Armor, weapons & more | Does Diablo 4 feature followers or mercenaries to hire? | Diablo 4 couch co-op explained | When is Diablo 4 Season 1? Possible start date, theme, & rewards | How to play Diablo 4 Early Access: Dates, times & how to preload | What is Diablo 4 Hardcore mode? | How to get a mount in Diablo 4 | Diablo 4: How to upgrade your healing potion | How to swap weapons in Diablo 4 | Diablo 4: World Tiers explained | How to use emotes in Diablo 4

Related Topics

Diablo 4