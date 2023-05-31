All Diablo 4 Gems: Types, effects, costs, more

Gems are useful items in Diablo 4 that can boost your armor, jewelry, and weapons stats, so, here is the list of all Diablo 4 gems along with their crafting costs and uses.

Using Gems is one of the best ways to increase the stats of your gear in Diablo 4, regardless of your build or class. Increasing equipment stats aids in your survival in the game and comes in handy in combat against a huge horde of enemies or powerful bosses.

Now, Gems in Diablo 4 are of various types, each offering different benefits when you socket them into different gear slots. The cost of crafting also differs from Gem to Gem.

With that said, here’s a rundown of all the Gems that are available in the game along with their benefits and crafting costs.

Blizzard / Diablo 4 Wiki Rubies enhance Fire Resistance in Diablo 4.

How many types of Diablo 4 Gems are there?

There are seven types of Gems in Diablo 4. They are differentiated into different tiers and each of these Gems has its own benefits.

Here are all the Gems that you can find to boost gear stats in Diablo 4:

Amethyst Armor : Adds Damage Over Time Reduction Jewelry : Adds Resistance to Shadow Weapons : Adds Damage Over Time

Diamond Armor : Adds Barrier Potency Jewelry : Adds Resistance to All Elements Weapons : Adds Ultimate damage

Emerald Armor : Adds Thorns Jewelry : Adds Resistance to Poison Weapons : Adds Damage to Elites

Ruby Armor : Adds to Maximum Life Jewelry : Adds Resistance to Fire Weapons : Adds Resource Generation

Sapphires Armor : Adds Damage Reduction While Fortified Jewelry : Adds Resistance to Cold Weapons : Adds Critical Strike Damage to Crowd-Controlled Enemies

Skulls Armor : Adds Healing Received Jewelry : Adds Armor Stat Weapons : Adds Life On Kill

Topaz Armor : Adds Damage Reduction While Control Impaired Jewelry : Adds Resistance to Lightning Weapons : Adds Lucky Hit Chance



List of all Diablo 4 Gems

Gem Name Required Level Effect Crafting Cost Crude Amethyst 15 Armor – 6.6% Damage Over Time Reduction, Jewelry – 11.5% Shadow Resistance, Weapon – +4% Damage Over Time N/A Chipped Amethyst 20 Armor – 8.2% Damage Over Time Reduction, Jewelry – 14.3% Shadow Resistance, Weapon – +5% Damage Over Time 3x Crude Amethyst / 4,500 Gold Amethyst 40 Armor – 9.8% Damage Over Time Reduction, Jewelry – 16.9% Shadow Resistance, Weapon – +6% Damage Over Time 3x Chipped Amethyst / 12,500 Gold Flawless Amethyst 50 Armor – 11.4% Damage Over Time Reduction, Jewelry – 19.6% Shadow Resistance, Weapon – +7% Damage Over Time 3x Amethyst / 18,000 Gold Royal Amethyst 60 Armor – 13% Damage Over Time Reduction, Jewelry – 22.1% Shadow Resistance, Weapon – +8% Damage Over Time 3x Flawless Amethyst / 50,000 Gold Crude Diamond 15 Armor – +4% Barrier Regeneration, Jewelry – 4% Resistance to all Elements, Weapon – +4% Ultimate Skill Damage N/A Chipped Diamond 20 Armor – +5% Barrier Regeneration, Jewelry – 5% Resistance to all Elements, Weapon – +5% Ultimate Skill Damage 3x Crude Diamond / 4,500 Gold Diamond 40 Armor – +6% Barrier Regeneration, Jewelry – 6% Resistance to all Elements, Weapon – +6% Ultimate Skill Damage 3x Chipped Diamond / 12,500 Gold Flawless Diamond 50 Armor – +7% Barrier Regeneration, Jewelry – 7% Resistance to all Elements, Weapon – +7% Ultimate Skill Damage 3x Diamond / 18,000 Gold Royal Diamond 60 Armor – +8% Barrier Regeneration, Jewelry – 8% Resistance to all Elements, Weapon – +8% Ultimate Skill Damage 3x Flawless Diamond / 50,000 Gold Crude Emerald 15 Armor – +0.06 Thorns, Jewelry – 11.5% Poison Resistance, Weapon – +6% Critical Strike Damage to Vulnerable Enemies N/A Chipped Emerald 20 Armor – +0.075 Thorns, Jewelry – 14.3% Poison Resistance, Weapon – +7.5% Critical Strike Damage to Vulnerable Enemies 3x Crude Emerald / 4,500 Gold Emerald 40 Armor – +0.09 Thorns, Jewelry – 16.9% Poison Resistance, Weapon – +9% Critical Strike Damage to Vulnerable Enemies 3x Chipped Emerald / 12,500 Gold Flawless Emerald 50 Armor – +0.105 Thorns, Jewelry – 19.6% Poison Resistance, Weapon – +10.5% Critical Strike Damage to Vulnerable Enemies 3x Emerald / 18,000 Gold Royal Emerald 60 Armor – +0.12 Thorns, Jewelry – 22.1% Poison Resistance, Weapon – N/A 3x Flawless Emerald / 50,000 Gold Crude Ruby 15 Armor – 0.05 Maximum Life, Jewelry – 11.5% Fire Resistance, Weapon – +12% Overpower Damage N/A Chipped Ruby 20 Armor – 0.055 Maximum Life, Jewelry – 14.3% Fire Resistance, Weapon – +15% Overpower Damage 3x Crude Ruby / 4,500 Gold Ruby 40 Armor – 0.06 Maximum Life, Jewelry – 16.9% Fire Resistance, Weapon – +18% Overpower Damage 3x Chipped Ruby / 12,500 Gold Flawless Ruby 50 Armor – 0.07 Maximum Life, Jewelry – 19.6% Fire Resistance, Weapon – +21% Overpower Damage 3x Ruby / 18,000 Gold Royal Ruby 60 Armor – 0.08 Maximum Life, Jewelry – 22.1% Fire Resistance, Weapon – +24% Overpower Damage 3x Flawless Ruby / 50,000 Gold Crude Sapphire 15 Armor – 4% Damage Reduction while Fortified, Jewelry – 11.5% Cold Resistance, Weapon – +6% Critical Strike Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies N/A Chipped Sapphire 20 Armor – 5% Damage Reduction while Fortified, Jewelry – 14.3% Cold Resistance, Weapon – +7.5% Critical Strike Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies 3x Crude Sapphire / 4,500 Gold Sapphire 40 Armor – 6% Damage Reduction while Fortified, Jewelry – 16.9% Cold Resistance, Weapon – +9% Critical Strike Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies 3x Chipped Sapphire / 12,500 Gold Flawless Sapphire 50 Armor – 7% Damage Reduction while Fortified, Jewelry – 19.6% Cold Resistance, Weapon – +10.5% Critical Strike Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies 3x Sapphire / 18,000 Gold Royal Sapphire 60 Armor – 8% Damage Reduction while Fortified, Jewelry – 22.1% Cold Resistance, Weapon – +12% Critical Strike Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies 3x Flawless Sapphire / 50,000 Gold Crude Skull 15 Armor – 4% Healing Received, Jewelry – +100 Armor, Weapon – 0.02 Life on Kill N/A Chipped Skull 20 Armor – 5% Healing Received, Jewelry – +170 Armor, Weapon – 0.025 Life on Kill 3x Crude Skull / 4,500 Gold Skull 40 Armor – 6% Healing Received, Jewelry – +230 Armor, Weapon – 0.03 Life on Kill 3x Chipped Skull / 12,500 Gold Flawless Skull 50 Armor – 7% Healing Received, Jewelry – +295 Armor, Weapon – 0.036 Life on Kill 3x Skull / 18,000 Gold Royal Skull 60 Armor – 8% Healing Received, Jewelry – +340 Armor, Weapon – 0.041 Life on Kill 3x Flawless Skull / 50,000 Gold Crude Topaz 15 Armor – 6.6% Damage Reduction while Control Impaired, Jewelry – 11.5% Lightning Resistance, Weapon – +13.3% Basic Skill Damage N/A Chipped Topaz 20 Armor – 8.2% Damage Reduction while Control Impaired, Jewelry – 14.3% Lightning Resistance, Weapon – +16.7% Basic Skill Damage 3x Crude Topaz / 4,500 Gold Topaz 40 Armor – 9.8% Damage Reduction while Control Impaired, Jewelry – 16.9% Lightning Resistance, Weapon – +20% Basic Skill Damage 3x Chipped Topaz / 12,500 Gold Flawless Topaz 50 Armor – 11.4% Damage Reduction while Control Impaired, Jewelry – 19.6% Lightning Resistance, Weapon – +23.3% Basic Skill Damage 3x Topaz / 18,000 Gold Royal Topaz 60 Armor – 13% Damage Reduction while Control Impaired, Jewelry – 22.1% Lightning Resistance, Weapon – +26.7% Basic Skill Damage 3x Flawless Topaz / 50,000 Gold

Blizzard / Diablo 4 Wiki Skulls enhance Healing Received in Diablo 4.

Use of Gems in Diablo 4

Gems are those items that help to increase the stats of armor, jewelry, and weapons in Diablo 4. These in turn boost the stats of Ultimate Damages, Damage Over Time, and much more.

Equipping these items is quite essential in defeating powerful bosses both in the early and later stages of the game.

So, there you have it — that’s everything about Gems in Diablo 4. For more about the game, be sure to check our other guides and content:

