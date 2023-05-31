All Diablo 4 Gems: Types, effects, costs, more
Gems are useful items in Diablo 4 that can boost your armor, jewelry, and weapons stats, so, here is the list of all Diablo 4 gems along with their crafting costs and uses.
Using Gems is one of the best ways to increase the stats of your gear in Diablo 4, regardless of your build or class. Increasing equipment stats aids in your survival in the game and comes in handy in combat against a huge horde of enemies or powerful bosses.
Now, Gems in Diablo 4 are of various types, each offering different benefits when you socket them into different gear slots. The cost of crafting also differs from Gem to Gem.
With that said, here’s a rundown of all the Gems that are available in the game along with their benefits and crafting costs.
How many types of Diablo 4 Gems are there?
There are seven types of Gems in Diablo 4. They are differentiated into different tiers and each of these Gems has its own benefits.
Here are all the Gems that you can find to boost gear stats in Diablo 4:
- Amethyst
- Armor: Adds Damage Over Time Reduction
- Jewelry: Adds Resistance to Shadow
- Weapons: Adds Damage Over Time
- Diamond
- Armor: Adds Barrier Potency
- Jewelry: Adds Resistance to All Elements
- Weapons: Adds Ultimate damage
- Emerald
- Armor: Adds Thorns
- Jewelry: Adds Resistance to Poison
- Weapons: Adds Damage to Elites
- Ruby
- Armor: Adds to Maximum Life
- Jewelry: Adds Resistance to Fire
- Weapons: Adds Resource Generation
- Sapphires
- Armor: Adds Damage Reduction While Fortified
- Jewelry: Adds Resistance to Cold
- Weapons: Adds Critical Strike Damage to Crowd-Controlled Enemies
- Skulls
- Armor: Adds Healing Received
- Jewelry: Adds Armor Stat
- Weapons: Adds Life On Kill
- Topaz
- Armor: Adds Damage Reduction While Control Impaired
- Jewelry: Adds Resistance to Lightning
- Weapons: Adds Lucky Hit Chance
List of all Diablo 4 Gems
|Gem Name
|Required Level
|Effect
|Crafting Cost
|Crude Amethyst
|15
|Armor – 6.6% Damage Over Time Reduction, Jewelry – 11.5% Shadow Resistance, Weapon – +4% Damage Over Time
|N/A
|Chipped Amethyst
|20
|Armor – 8.2% Damage Over Time Reduction, Jewelry – 14.3% Shadow Resistance, Weapon – +5% Damage Over Time
|3x Crude Amethyst / 4,500 Gold
|Amethyst
|40
|Armor – 9.8% Damage Over Time Reduction, Jewelry – 16.9% Shadow Resistance, Weapon – +6% Damage Over Time
|3x Chipped Amethyst / 12,500 Gold
|Flawless Amethyst
|50
|Armor – 11.4% Damage Over Time Reduction, Jewelry – 19.6% Shadow Resistance, Weapon – +7% Damage Over Time
|3x Amethyst / 18,000 Gold
|Royal Amethyst
|60
|Armor – 13% Damage Over Time Reduction, Jewelry – 22.1% Shadow Resistance, Weapon – +8% Damage Over Time
|3x Flawless Amethyst / 50,000 Gold
|Crude Diamond
|15
|Armor – +4% Barrier Regeneration, Jewelry – 4% Resistance to all Elements, Weapon – +4% Ultimate Skill Damage
|N/A
|Chipped Diamond
|20
|Armor – +5% Barrier Regeneration, Jewelry – 5% Resistance to all Elements, Weapon – +5% Ultimate Skill Damage
|3x Crude Diamond / 4,500 Gold
|Diamond
|40
|Armor – +6% Barrier Regeneration, Jewelry – 6% Resistance to all Elements, Weapon – +6% Ultimate Skill Damage
|3x Chipped Diamond / 12,500 Gold
|Flawless Diamond
|50
|Armor – +7% Barrier Regeneration, Jewelry – 7% Resistance to all Elements, Weapon – +7% Ultimate Skill Damage
|3x Diamond / 18,000 Gold
|Royal Diamond
|60
|Armor – +8% Barrier Regeneration, Jewelry – 8% Resistance to all Elements, Weapon – +8% Ultimate Skill Damage
|3x Flawless Diamond / 50,000 Gold
|Crude Emerald
|15
|Armor – +0.06 Thorns, Jewelry – 11.5% Poison Resistance, Weapon – +6% Critical Strike Damage to Vulnerable Enemies
|N/A
|Chipped Emerald
|20
|Armor – +0.075 Thorns, Jewelry – 14.3% Poison Resistance, Weapon – +7.5% Critical Strike Damage to Vulnerable Enemies
|3x Crude Emerald / 4,500 Gold
|Emerald
|40
|Armor – +0.09 Thorns, Jewelry – 16.9% Poison Resistance, Weapon – +9% Critical Strike Damage to Vulnerable Enemies
|3x Chipped Emerald / 12,500 Gold
|Flawless Emerald
|50
|Armor – +0.105 Thorns, Jewelry – 19.6% Poison Resistance, Weapon – +10.5% Critical Strike Damage to Vulnerable Enemies
|3x Emerald / 18,000 Gold
|Royal Emerald
|60
|Armor – +0.12 Thorns, Jewelry – 22.1% Poison Resistance, Weapon – N/A
|3x Flawless Emerald / 50,000 Gold
|Crude Ruby
|15
|Armor – 0.05 Maximum Life, Jewelry – 11.5% Fire Resistance, Weapon – +12% Overpower Damage
|N/A
|Chipped Ruby
|20
|Armor – 0.055 Maximum Life, Jewelry – 14.3% Fire Resistance, Weapon – +15% Overpower Damage
|3x Crude Ruby / 4,500 Gold
|Ruby
|40
|Armor – 0.06 Maximum Life, Jewelry – 16.9% Fire Resistance, Weapon – +18% Overpower Damage
|3x Chipped Ruby / 12,500 Gold
|Flawless Ruby
|50
|Armor – 0.07 Maximum Life, Jewelry – 19.6% Fire Resistance, Weapon – +21% Overpower Damage
|3x Ruby / 18,000 Gold
|Royal Ruby
|60
|Armor – 0.08 Maximum Life, Jewelry – 22.1% Fire Resistance, Weapon – +24% Overpower Damage
|3x Flawless Ruby / 50,000 Gold
|Crude Sapphire
|15
|Armor – 4% Damage Reduction while Fortified, Jewelry – 11.5% Cold Resistance, Weapon – +6% Critical Strike Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies
|N/A
|Chipped Sapphire
|20
|Armor – 5% Damage Reduction while Fortified, Jewelry – 14.3% Cold Resistance, Weapon – +7.5% Critical Strike Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies
|3x Crude Sapphire / 4,500 Gold
|Sapphire
|40
|Armor – 6% Damage Reduction while Fortified, Jewelry – 16.9% Cold Resistance, Weapon – +9% Critical Strike Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies
|3x Chipped Sapphire / 12,500 Gold
|Flawless Sapphire
|50
|Armor – 7% Damage Reduction while Fortified, Jewelry – 19.6% Cold Resistance, Weapon – +10.5% Critical Strike Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies
|3x Sapphire / 18,000 Gold
|Royal Sapphire
|60
|Armor – 8% Damage Reduction while Fortified, Jewelry – 22.1% Cold Resistance, Weapon – +12% Critical Strike Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies
|3x Flawless Sapphire / 50,000 Gold
|Crude Skull
|15
|Armor – 4% Healing Received, Jewelry – +100 Armor, Weapon – 0.02 Life on Kill
|N/A
|Chipped Skull
|20
|Armor – 5% Healing Received, Jewelry – +170 Armor, Weapon – 0.025 Life on Kill
|3x Crude Skull / 4,500 Gold
|Skull
|40
|Armor – 6% Healing Received, Jewelry – +230 Armor, Weapon – 0.03 Life on Kill
|3x Chipped Skull / 12,500 Gold
|Flawless Skull
|50
|Armor – 7% Healing Received, Jewelry – +295 Armor, Weapon – 0.036 Life on Kill
|3x Skull / 18,000 Gold
|Royal Skull
|60
|Armor – 8% Healing Received, Jewelry – +340 Armor, Weapon – 0.041 Life on Kill
|3x Flawless Skull / 50,000 Gold
|Crude Topaz
|15
|Armor – 6.6% Damage Reduction while Control Impaired, Jewelry – 11.5% Lightning Resistance, Weapon – +13.3% Basic Skill Damage
|N/A
|Chipped Topaz
|20
|Armor – 8.2% Damage Reduction while Control Impaired, Jewelry – 14.3% Lightning Resistance, Weapon – +16.7% Basic Skill Damage
|3x Crude Topaz / 4,500 Gold
|Topaz
|40
|Armor – 9.8% Damage Reduction while Control Impaired, Jewelry – 16.9% Lightning Resistance, Weapon – +20% Basic Skill Damage
|3x Chipped Topaz / 12,500 Gold
|Flawless Topaz
|50
|Armor – 11.4% Damage Reduction while Control Impaired, Jewelry – 19.6% Lightning Resistance, Weapon – +23.3% Basic Skill Damage
|3x Topaz / 18,000 Gold
|Royal Topaz
|60
|Armor – 13% Damage Reduction while Control Impaired, Jewelry – 22.1% Lightning Resistance, Weapon – +26.7% Basic Skill Damage
|3x Flawless Topaz / 50,000 Gold
Use of Gems in Diablo 4
Gems are those items that help to increase the stats of armor, jewelry, and weapons in Diablo 4. These in turn boost the stats of Ultimate Damages, Damage Over Time, and much more.
Equipping these items is quite essential in defeating powerful bosses both in the early and later stages of the game.
So, there you have it — that’s everything about Gems in Diablo 4. For more about the game, be sure to check our other guides and content:
