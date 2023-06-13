Diablo 4 Lilith Boss Guide: How to beat all her stages

Lilith is the final boss of Diablo 4 and the Blessed Mother isn’t playing around. Here’s how to beat Lilith in Diablo 4.

As you approach the end of Diablo 4, the player character is forced into an inevitable battle with Lilith, the Daughter of Hatred. With her plans to take over both Sanctuary and Hell in tatters, she holds you personally responsible and is determined to make you suffer for opposing her.

While Diablo’s story DLC will likely introduce bosses after Lilith, the Blessed Mother is the final boss of the base game – and Mommy’s very angry. Here’s how to beat Lilith in Diablo 4 and get to the endgame content.

Article continues after ad

Blizzard Entertainment Lilith can destroy the floor to insta-kill you or your minions.

How to beat Lilith:

Here’s how to defeat Lilith in Diablo 4:

Stage 1

After snarling a bone-chilling threat, Lilith will leap into the air and attack, starting the final battle with her. The first stage of the Lilith boss fight is quite simple, just avoid her two main attacks, lines of flame, and when she crashes down to earth creating a shockwave with a massive radius. After you’ve done a certain amount of damage, she’ll switch to Stage 2.

Article continues after ad

Stage 2

Lilith will now become much more aggressive, but will largely repeat the same attacks. She will also start destroying chunks of the arena, which can lead to instant death. If you’re using a minions build, try to get yourself and all your minions out of harm’s way before the arena crumbles and they die. Lilith doesn’t summon any demons to help her until near the end of the battle, so if you’re playing as a Necromancer, once your minions are dead, there won’t be many bodies to create more.

As Lilith does massive damage, you’ll burn through your healing potions, so consider bringing some elixirs and make sure your defense is up to standard before engaging her. She’ll occasionally spawn health potions, but not many, so don’t rely on this. Also, be sure to have some ranged attacks to hit her with to make sure you can still attack her while she flies around the screen.

Article continues after ad

Stage 2 goes on for an excruciatingly long time compared to Stage 1, but soon Lilith will fall to your might. However, with the creator of Sanctuary gone, is the door now open for a greater threat?

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

So, there you have it, that’s how to beat Lilith in Diablo 4. If you want more Diablo 4 content, be sure to check our other guides below:

Diablo 4 Review | Diablo 4: Best way to make money | Diablo 4: Fastest ways to get XP & level up | How to Transmog gear in Diablo 4: Armor, weapons & more | Does Diablo 4 feature followers or mercenaries to hire? | Diablo 4 couch co-op explained: | When is Diablo 4 Season 1? Possible start date, theme, & rewards | How to play Diablo 4 Early Access: Dates, times & how to preload | What is Diablo 4 Hardcore mode? | How to get a mount in Diablo 4 | Diablo 4: How to upgrade your healing potion | How to swap weapons in Diablo 4 | Diablo 4: World Tiers explained | How to use emotes in Diablo 4