Diablo 4: How to place the vial of Purified Quicksilver in Witch of the Wastes quest

The Diablo 4 Witch of the Wastes Quest requires players to place a vial of Purified Quicksilver, so if you’re struggling to complete this task, our guide will provide you with all the details you need.

Diablo 4 is filled with numerous quests that players can complete to get their hands on character experience and various loot. While some of them are rather simple, there are those that can prove to be a little puzzling.

One such mission that can be hard to solve is the Witch of the Wastes Quest, which involves aiding Donan in tuning the Soulstone for Lilith. It’s here where you’ll need to place the vial of Purified Quicksilver on a table.

So, if you’re struggling to find and place the game’s Purified Quicksilver, our Diablo 4 guide has everything you need to know.

How to place the vial of Purified Quicksilver in Diablo 4

In order to place the Purified Quicksilver in Diablo 4, you’ll need to follow these simple steps outlined below:

Head over to the swamps of Hawezar. Fight Valtha and defeat her. Retrieve the Purified Quicksilver. Navigate your way back to Donan. Proceed towards the quest marker located in the southwest. Deposit the Purified Quicksilver into the bowl.

Remember, it’s crucial to refrain from using fast travel to return to Donan after acquiring the Purified Quicksilver. This action could result in the loss of the item from your inventory, which will make it impossible to complete this quest.

However, if you unintentionally lose the Purified Quicksilver, simply revisit the site where you battled Valtha and recover it. Following that, traverse on foot to the Ruined Tower.

So, there you have it, that’s everything that you need to know about how to place the vial of Purified Quicksilver in Diablo 4. Make sure you check out our Diablo 4 page for all the latest news and guides.

