Diablo 4 Echo of Varshan Locations

After completing the new story questline in Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant, players will unlock access to Echoes of Varshan. Here’s how to spawn Echoes and where they can be found.

Varshan the Consumed is the final boss that players will encounter at the end of the “Burning from Within” questline in Season of the Malignant.

Once players have defeated him, it is possible to spawn him within specific Malignant Tunnels after crafting different Invokers of Vasrshan.

Here is all you need to know about crafting each Invoker of Varshan and where to use them.

How to get an Invoker of Varshan in Diablo 4

First and foremost, players will need to defeat Varshan within the questline to loot an Invoker of Varshan once he has been killed. These new Invokers are a consumable item that makes it possible to spawn another Echo of the boss within Malignant Tunnels once he has been vanquished for Cormond.

These Echoes of Varshan can drop some very good loot and gear as you progress and take on the more difficult versions of the boss, meaning it’s a great way to boost your character’s strength and build later on down the line.

When you turn in the final quest of the storyline to Cormond, he will give you a recipe to craft these initial Invokers. The regular Invoker of Varshan can be crafted using:

x1,000 Gold

x1 Brutal Malignant Invoker

x1 Devious Malignant Invoker

x1 Vicious Malignant Invoker

x1 Demon Heart

You can only craft these at one of Cormond’s Workbenches once you unlock the recipe. There are two more types of Invokers of Varshan; Foul Invoker of Varshan and Tormented Invoker of Varshan.

To craft a Foul Invoker of Varshan, you first need to defeat the first Echo of Varshan located in one of the Malignant Tunnels with a Sealed Door. The regular Echo of Varshan can be found and killed within World Tier One or Two. The Foul Echo of Varshan can only be found within World Tier 3.

Once you have looted the recipe from the first Echo, you will then need:

x1000 Gold

x1 Invoker of Varshan

x50 Sigil Powder

Lastly, we have the Tormented Invoker of Varshan. This recipe can only be looted after defeating the Foul Echo of Varshan on World Tier 3, and to craft it you will need:

x1000 Gold

x5 Forgotten Souls

x1 Invoker of Varshan

x5 Fiend Rose

Echo of Varshan Location and Tiers in Diablo 4

There are a few things worth noting about the Echoes of Varshan and the locations in which he can be spawned.

First off, there are two Malignant Tunnels that 100% have a Sealed Door within them, and those are The Boiling Wound, The Bedeviled Grotto, and The Ravening Pit tunnels. While there may be other tunnels in which he can be spawned using Invokers, these are the two we know have a Sealed Door within them.

The Sealed Doors can only be opened by a player who has fully completed the Burning from Within storyline and can be found next to the Malignant Outgrowth areas at the end of the Tunnel.

Once opened, you will need to run down the path until you find the Malignant Outgrowth that will need a matching Invoker of Varshan to spawn him in.

World Tiers 1 and 2 will need a regular Invoker of Varshan, World Tier 3 will need a Foul Invoker of Varshan, and World Tier 4 will need a Tormented Invoker of Varshan.

Each of the Echoes of Varshan will get harder and harder as you progress through the Tiers, meaning that to take on the Tormented Echo of Varshan, you will most likely need a group or to be very well-geared to bring him down.

That is all you need to know about the Invoker of Varshan and where to find the Echo of Varshan in Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant. For more guides and information, check out our Diablo 4 articles below!

