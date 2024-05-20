Diablo 4 Season 4: How to unlock Glacial Fissure Nightmare Dungeon

Glacial Fissure is one of the most sought-after Nightmare Dungeons in Diablo 4. Here’s how to unlock it in Season 4 so you can farm the Beast in Ice.

Diablo 4 Season 4 is upon us and it has been a major hit with players so far. A fresh Season Journey with the Iron Wolves to help grind out a brand new Battle Pass and some revamped itemization mechanics have done a lot to revitalize the game.

If you’re looking to take advantage of the new systems for upgrading and customizing your gear, you’ll want some Uniques. One of the best ways to farm Uniques is by fighting Diablo 4’s many bosses.

This particular guide will go over how to unlock the Glacial Fissure Nightmare Dungeon in Diablo 4 Season 4. This will let you farm the Beast in Ice for the gear in its expansive loot table.

How to unlock Diablo 4’s Glacial Fissure Nightmare Dungeon

Unlocking the Glacial Fissure Nightmare Dungeon in Diablo 4 requires crafting the Glacial Fissure Nightmare Sigil. Using the Glacial FIssure Nightmare Sigil will teleport you to the entrance of the Nightmare Dungeon.

Fortunately, crafting the Glacial Fissure Nightmare sigil is not too different from creating other Nightmare Sigils in Diablo 4.

How to craft the Glacial Fissure Nightmare Sigil in Diablo 4

Crafting the Glacial Fissure Nightmare Sigil requires nine Distilled Fear and 250 Sigil Powder. Distilled fear can be gained by clearing Nightmare Dungeons in World Tier 4 and Sigil Powder can be looted from enemies in Nightmare Dungeons.

Once you have collected the required materials, head to the Occultist and you’ll have the option to craft the Glacial Fissure Nightmare Sigil. It should appear in your inventory immediately once crafted.

Glacial Fissure location in Diablo 4

The Glacial Fissure Dungeon is located to the Southwest of Kyvashad. Travel out of the main gateway that you enter through in the first chapter of the campaign, and travel to the Desolate Highlands area.

We’ve marked the location on the map below to make it easier to find.

That’s everything you need to know in order to access the Glacial Fissure Nightmare Dungeon in Diablo 4 Season 4. Slaying the Beast in Ice will offer the chance at a variety of uniques for every class.

If you’re wondering whether or not it has one you’ll need, take a look at our Diablo 4 build guides to find out.

