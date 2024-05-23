Completing easy Diablo 4 sidequest lets you use 2 Elixirs at once

Diablo 4’s Elixirs are super useful tools but the fact that they don’t stack has been a frustration among players. Luckily, there’s an easy-to-complete sidequest that lets you run two Elixirs at once.

We’re in the throes of Diablo 4 Season 4 and players have given it a big stamp of approval. The comprehensive overhaul has seemingly hit all the right notes and brought players to the game in record numbers.

Inclusions like deeper crafting mechanics and reworks to certain features reducing inventory management are a big plus. One of the most talked about changes is the revamping of Helltides which makes leveling a breeze.

Of course, while leveling is as easy as it’s ever been, it can be made easier. Streamer DatModz has shared how they get around Diablo 4’s restrictions on Elixir stacking and all it takes is a quick sidequest.

The sidequest in Diablo 4 that allows you to use two Elixirs is a relatively simple one called Pinch of Poison. To start it, just speak to Baraim in Gul Kea and he’ll ask you to collect 15 Scorpion Venom Glands. They will have increased drop rates in the specific area the quest marks on your map.

Once you’ve got them, take them back to Bariam and he’ll reward you with the recipe for an Elixir of Antivenin. It’s a costly recipe requiring 50 Bundled Herbs, 35 Angelbreath, 150 Emerald Fragments, and 150 Skull Fragments to craft but it is the only stackable Elixir in Diablo 4 so it more than justifies the expense.

You can use the Elixir of Antivenin in conjunction with any of Diablo 4’s other Elixirs and circumvent the usual restrictions. It increases your Maximum Life by 15% and grants 20% Poison Resist but the major bonus is an 8% boost to Experience gained.

Stacking this with another Diablo 4 Elixir that grants an Experience bump will see you blow through levels. Particularly in combination with boosts from this season’s Urns.