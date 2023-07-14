Diablo 4 Belfry Zakara Rusted Key: Uses & where to find it

Diablo 4 is filled with mysterious items and the Belfry Zakara Rusted Key is no different. So, here’s where to find it and what you can do with this key.

With so much to do in Diablo 4, finding uses for dropped items can be challenging, especially if you’re busy navigating between getting the best build, looking for materials, or increasing your stash. However, such dropped mysteries can be pretty useful to players, as long as they know what they’re used for.

The Belfry Zakara Rusted Key is no different. This item is shrouded in mystery with players either wondering where they can find it or what it’s even for. So, here’s everything you need to know, to ensure you always get the best battles and discover everything there is to find in this huge game.

Where to find the Belfry Zakara Rusted Key in Diablo 4

The Belfry Zakara Rusted Key can be a little tricky to find in Diablo 4. So, to help you get hold of it, we’ve detailed a step-by-step guide below:

Head to the Belfry Zakara Dungeon in the Rotspill Delta area of Hawezar. Enter the dungeon and destroy the two Drowned Bells. Head to the Salt Scarred Marbles. Kill the Anchorbound Chaplain. Collect the Rusted Key.

It’s really as easy as killing the Anchorbound Chaplain, but some have reported the key not dropping when it’s supposed to. So, if you defeat the Anchorbount Chaplain and don’t get the key, you may need to restart the last save and hope it will drop the second time around.

What to do with the Belfry Zakara Rusted Key in Diablo 4

The Belfry Zakara Rusted Key is used to get your character into the room to defeat the Drowned Seahag, therefore completing the Belfry Zakara dungeon.

First, slay the Anchorbound Chaplain, grab the key, use it to unlock the Locked door, and battle the Drowned Seahag.

So, there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about the Belfry Zakara Rusted Key in Diablo 4. While preparing for the battle against the Drowned Seahag, take a look at some of our other handy Diablo 4 guides and content:

