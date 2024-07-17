If you want to make the most of Diablo 4’s Helltides, you’ll want to know how to get the Profane Mindcage.

Diablo 4 Season 4 introduced so many foundational changes to the game, it altered the core experience. Thankfully for Blizzard, this was a massive step in the right direction and Diablo 4’s community of players widely praised the new crafting and inventory management mechanics.

Alongside those improvements, Diablo 4’s Helltides got a major rework which brought them closer to the wildly popular Blood Harvest events from Season 2. Helltides are a fantastic way to grind for EXP and Legendary gear but there is a way to kick them into overdrive.

This guide will go over Diablo 4’s Profane Mindcage Elixir, why you should get your hands on it, and how to do so.

What does the Profane Mindcage do in Diablo 4?

The Profane Mindcage was a new Elixir added in Diablo 4 Season 4 to bolster the new and improved Helltides. Using one will increase the drop rate for Abberant Cinders as well as the speed at which you gain Threat Level in a Helltide.

The flipside is that enemies in the Helltide will receive a level increase of 10 making them far more difficult to deal with than they already were. This is a double-edged sword because while they are more powerful, it also makes it easier to gain EXP from them.

Aberrant Cinders are used to open Mystery Chests and acquire Tortured Gifts within a Helltide which can be useful for farming gear. Profane Mindcages are incredibly valuable because of this and while they can drop randomly, there’s a guaranteed way to ensure you are always stocked up.

Blizzard Entertainment The Profane Mindcage was Diablo 4’s first Helltide-specific Elixir

How to get the Profane Mindcage in Diablo 4

The Profane Mindcage will only drop in World-Tier 3 and 4 so your first step should be to unlock and switch to either of them. Once you’ve done that, head into one of Diablo 4’s Helltides and start pulping demons into piles of goo in order to raise your Threat Level.

Reaching the maximum Threat Level will cause you to become Hell-Marked and spawn an elite Hellborn enemy. Defeating the Hellborn causes a guaranteed drop of one Profane Mindcage.

Blizzard Entertainment Helltides cover large areas of Diablo 4’s map and flood them with high-level enemies.

Of course, in order to run Helltides in World-Tier 3 and 4, and have a shot at taking down a Hellborn, you’ll want to have an optimized build.

You can check out our Diablo 4 build guides below to help you get ready for the fight.

