How to reach max power level in Destiny 2: Powerful and Pinnacle gear explained

Increasing your light level in Destiny 2 is essential when facing off against many foes in PvE and even sometimes, in PvP. With the Season of the Lost being the last season ahead of The Witch Queen expansion in 2022, we’ve decided to show you all the ways you can reach max power level in Destiny 2.

Whether you’re a brand new player or a seasoned Destiny veteran, leveling up and increasing your power level is one of the most important parts of the Destiny experience. For starters, many activities such as raids, strikes, and even some PvP activities all have light level requirements.

In short, if you want to enjoy the full Destiny 2 experience in all its glory, you will have to increase your power level.

Contents

How gear in Destiny 2 works

It might seem daunting at first, but Destiny 2’s leveling system is quite straightforward. The gear you have equipped will ultimately determine your light level and there are multiple level caps to work towards.

Legendary Gear Cap: 1270 power level

Powerful Gear Cap: 1320 power level

Pinnacle Gear Cap: 1330 power level

With each Destiny 2 expansion, the level cap usually increases by 50, while with each season it goes up by 10.

Even though 1330 is the max power level in Destiny 2, you can go slightly beyond this with the help of a seasonal artifact. By leveling up this artifact with XP, you will be granted more levels as well as several other bonuses.

How to level up to 1270 power level soft cap

Great news! If you have a power level that’s below 1270, then this will be the easiest time for you to level up in Destiny 2.

During this period when you haven’t hit the soft cap, almost every activity in Destiny 2 has the potential to drop gear that is higher than your current level.

Here are some activities that will help you reach the soft cap:

PvE (Nightfalls, Strikes, Raids, Lost Sectors, Public Events, Dungeons, Daily Heroic Story Missions)

(Nightfalls, Strikes, Raids, Lost Sectors, Public Events, Dungeons, Daily Heroic Story Missions) Rare and Legendary drops from enemies

and drops from enemies Engrams

Dungeons

Crucible

Bounties

At this stage, by simply playing and enjoying the game, the majority of the activities will reward you with gear that is sure to increase your current level. So have fun!

How to get powerful gear & level up to 1320 power level

Once you manage to make your way to level 1270 in Destiny 2, things start to become a little more difficult. All of the activities that previously dropped gear above your current level will no longer reward you with gear above the level of 1270.

In order to achieve powerful gear, you’ll now have to complete very specific activities and weekly challenges.

They are as follows:

Playlist activities completion (Strikes, Crucible, Gambit)

completion (Strikes, Crucible, Gambit) Completing eight vendor bounties

Europa’s weekly Exo challenge

Prime Engrams

Exotic Engrams

Exotic Quests

Trials of Osiris

Season Pass Drops

Seasonal activity rewards

Leveling up to 1320 will definitely be a grind but these are the activities that you should be focusing on if you want to increase your level.

The most straightforward way to get powerful gear is to complete the eight vendor bounties because there are many vendors to choose from.

In addition, there’s a chance that you can receive powerful gear after completing a playlist activity, even if you have already completed the weekly playlist challenge.

How to get pinnacle gear & level up to 1330 power level

In order to achieve the last 10 levels in Destiny 2, you’re going to need pinnacle gear. These activities are some of the most difficult in Destiny 2, but the rewards are worth the grind.

You can get pinnacle gear by doing the following:

Seasonal activity reward (Festival of the Lost, Solstice of Heroes)

reward (Festival of the Lost, Solstice of Heroes) Trials of Osiris (seven wins, flawless card)

(seven wins, flawless card) Vault of Glass Raid completion

Raid completion Prophecy Dungeon completion

Dungeon completion Presage Quest completion

Quest completion Harbinger Quest completion

Quest completion Completing Nightfall: The Ordeal

Completing Iron Banner bounties

Collecting pinnacle gear is no easy feat, but after consistently trying to complete as many of the activities listed above, your power level will surely increase.

Keep in mind, season artifacts also offer level increases. Just level up the artifact by earning XP and that can be a sure-fire way to give you that power level boost.

Good luck, Guardians!