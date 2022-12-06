Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph artifact mods: All Seraph Cipher mods & how to level up fast

Lloyd is Dexerto's Games Editor, and manages gaming content across the site including news, guides, reviews, and features. He can regularly be found playing Destiny 2 or any game that involves shiny loot. You can contact him at lloyd.coombes@dexerto.com.

Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph has arrived, and there’s a new seasonal Artifact – the Seraph Cipher. Here’s every Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph Artifact mod, and how to level the item quickly.

Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph, also known as Season 19, is here, and there’s a whole season pass to complete as well as a snazzy new seasonal artifact in Bungie’s loot-shooter/MMO.

These mods are crucial for higher-level content because you’ll need them to defeat certain Champions in those encounters, but pairing some of them together can lead to really powerful seasonal builds.

Here are all the Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph Artifact mods.

What is the Season of the Seraph Artifact?

This season’s Artifact is the Seraph Cipher, which is given to players after they extract Clovis Bray from Europa.

All Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph Artifact Mods

Anti-Champion mods are in bold.

Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph Column 1 mods

Unstoppable Hand Cannon (Arms)

Overload Scout Rifle (Arms)

Piercing Bowstring (Anti-Barrier) (Arms)

Anti-Barrier Pulse Rifle (Arms)

Overload Rounds (Auto Rifle and Submachine Guns) (Arms)

Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph Column 2 mods (Requires 2 perk choices)

Grenade Launcher Holster (Legs)

Legacy Ambush (Helmet) Increases the duration and effectiveness of the Ambush Origin Trait and the Bray Inheritance Origin Trait.

In-Flight Compensator (Helmet) Increases the airborne effectiveness of all equipped weapons.

Bow Dexterity (Arms) Faster ready and stow speed for Bows.

Mobile Retrofit (Legs) + 5 Mobility



Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph Column 3 mods (Requires 5 perk choices)

Unstoppable Hand Cannon (Arms)

Pulse Rifle loader (Arms)

Energy Diffusion Substrate (Chest) Gain a small amount of resistance to all damage dealt to you by combatants. Additional copies of this mod will increase this effect.

Sharp Shooting (Helmet) Greatly increases the duration and effectiveness of the Tex Balanced Stock Origin Trait and the Veist Stinger Origin Trait.

Resilient Retrofit + 5 Resilience



Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph Column 4 (Requires 8 perk choices)

Unstoppable Grenade Launcher (Arms)

Counter Charge (Combat Style) Become Charged with Light whenever you or a member of your fireteam stuns a Champion.

Advance Scout (Class Item) Champions you stun take additional damage from teammates

Lord Kelvin’s Basilisk (Class Item) Void and Stasis grenades cause disruption, delaying ability regeneration and lowering combatant damage output. Strong against Overload Champions.

Low Entropy Superconductor (Class Item) Stasis and Arc melee abilities stun unshielded combatants. Strong against Unstoppable Champions.



Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph mods Column 5 (Requires 10 perk choices)

Passive Aggressive Guard (Class) Receive less damage from combatants that are close to you while you are wielding a Glaive.

Weakened Clear (Class) When using a Grenade Launcher, damaging a boss, damaging a Champion, or breaking a combatants shield reloads your stowed weapons and weakens the combatant.

Monochromatic Maestro (Class) Dealing damage with elemental abilities grants increased damage to weapons of the same element for a short duration. Dealing damage with elemental weapons grants increased damage to abilities of the same element for a short duration.

Solo Operative (Class) While you are the only member of your fireteam, you deal increased damage to all combatants.

Lucent Finisher (Class) Defeating a Lucent Hive Lightbearer or Champion with your finisher spawns heavy ammo for you and your allies.



How to unlock Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph Artifact mods fast

There are a few different methods you can utilize to increase XP gains and earn those mods faster, and many are similar to the season pass.

Equip an XP mod

If you equip XP mods to your ghost, you can eke out an additional 10% on top of all XP earned.

Complete Bounties and Challenges

Destiny 2’s vendors offer rotating bounties every day, so head to the Tower and stock up. Each one will give a chunk of XP, and turning in a few at a time will see your XP skyrocket.

There are also Seasonal Challenges. These roll out weekly alongside the reset, offering huge XP bonuses as well as occasional weapons and Bright Dust increments.

Play regularly

Every reset, Guardians get a buff called “well-rested” that earns additional XP for the first five levels you earn each week. That helps players that log in regularly to unlock more Artifact mods.

So, there you have it — that’s everything you need to know about the Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph Artifact mods. For more on Destiny 2, be sure to check out some of our other guides at Dexerto.

