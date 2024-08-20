All Destiny 2 Competitive divisions and ranks explained

Destiny 2 offers a Competitive mode for experienced PvP players to challenge themselves and ascend its various divisions and ranks.

Serving as an alternative to Trials of Osiris, Competitive is another 3v3 PvP playlist that offers unique rewards and has its own mechanics that Guardians are tasked with mastering if they want to reach the top.

However, there are some key differences. Most notably, Competitive uses strict matchmaking that only matches you up against other players of your skill. This is primarily based on your current rank, but you can match with players outside of your skill bracket if the playlist’s population is too low.

Furthermore, Competitive has an in-depth rank system that only resets once per episode, giving players a clear long-term goal to work toward – climbing the ranks. This makes Competitive the perfect testing ground to improve your gameplay before heading into Trials for a heated weekend.

All Competitive Divisions and Ranks in order

Eight divisions are available in Competitive: Untested, Copper, Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum, Adept, and Ascendant. These are each divided into three sub-tiers, with players starting in Untested and potentially ending at Ascendant, an elite division only the most skilled Guardians can reach.

After being placed in a starting division, you can climb the ranks and gain division rating by winning matches. Conversely, losing games will reduce your rating and eventually see you relegated to a lower rank, but better performances relative to your teammates will reduce how much rating you lose.

Here are all the Competitive divisions and ranks you can work through from lowest to highest:

Rank Division Rating Rank Division Rating Copper 3 0 Platinum 3 5,750 Copper 2 250 Platinum 2 6,250 Copper 1 750 Platinum 1 6,750 Bronze 3 1,250 Adept 3 7,250 Bronze 2 1,750 Adept 2 7,750 Bronze 1 2,250 Adept 1 8,250 Silver 3 2,750 Ascendant 3 8,750 Silver 2 3,250 Ascendant 2 9,250 Silver 1 3,750 Ascendant 1 9,750 Gold 3 4,250 — — Gold 2 4,750 — — Gold 1 5,250 — —

Competitive rewards and weapons

Here are all of the rewards you can earn by playing Competitive, either by completing games or focusing them at Lord Shaxx:

The Riposte (Void Auto Rifle)

(Void Auto Rifle) Rose (Kinetic Hand Cannon)

(Kinetic Hand Cannon) Mercurial Overreach (Arc Sniper Rifle)

(Arc Sniper Rifle) Belisarius-D (Strand Pulse Rifle)

(Strand Pulse Rifle) Artifice Armor

Materials ( Ascendant Shards, Prisms, Alloys, etc.)

Ascendant Shards, Prisms, Alloys, etc.) Increased Exotic catalyst drop rate

Ascendant Division emblem

Dexerto The Riposte is Competitive’s featured weapon for Episode: Echoes.

The main draw of playing Competitive is the unique weapons exclusive to the mode. These are The Riposte, Rose, Mercurial Overreach, and Belisarius-D. These are all meta weapons that are among the strongest in the current PvP sandbox.

As this season’s featured weapon, The Riposte can only be earned by completing seven placement matches in Competitive and then completing a further three regular games each week. The Riposte can be farmed once per character each week, while the other Competitive weapons are focused at Lord Shaxx for x3 Crucible Engrams and x25,000 Glimmer.

Furthermore, Update 7.3.5 buffed Competitive’s rewards, introducing more items for players to farm. This patch added Artifice Armor to the loot pool and made Exotic weapon catalysts much more likely to drop after winning a game.

All Competitive game modes

Competitive features two PvP game modes: Collision and Clash. These 3v3 modes were added in Update 7.3.6, replacing Survival and Countdown Rush.

Here’s what you can expect from both Competitive game modes:

Collision: To win, score more points than your opponents by capturing and controlling the zone. There will be one zone active at a time. Defeating your opponents does not directly grant points.

Clash: To win, defeat your opponents to score more points than them!

Dexerto The playlist’s active game modes can be seen by hovering over the information modifier.

How do Competitive placement matches work?

Your first seven games of each season will be in the Placement Series, a set of placement matches that determine what rank you start in. Win more matches and perform well to rank as high as possible, potentially skipping the lower divisions entirely.

Once your Placement Series is finished, you will be given a rank ranging between Copper and Gold. However, your past ranks in previous seasons or episodes will impact your Placement Series, so it’s highly unlikely an Ascendant caliber player will ever place in Copper.

How does the Competitive Promotion Series work?

Once you reach the top tier of any division (Copper 1, Bronze 1, Silver 1, etc.) you will be placed in a Promotion Series with a chance of climbing to a higher division. After entering the Promotion Series, you’ll need to win two of the three matches that follow to get promoted.

How does the Competitive Relegation Series work?

If you drop to the bottom tier of any rank (Bronze 3, Silver 3, Gold 3, etc.) you will be placed in a Relegation Series with a chance of dropping down to a lower division. After entering the Relegation Series, you’ll need to win two of the three matches that follow to avoid getting relegated.

That’s everything you need to know about the Competitive game mode in Destiny 2. To have the best chance of winning matches and getting promoted, be sure to use the best PvP Weapons, as well as the Hunter builds, Titan builds, and Warlock builds that are dominating the current meta.

