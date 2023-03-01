Destiny 2 Lightfall complete mission list: All campaign missions in main story

With Destiny 2’s Lightfall campaign now accessible, here’s a full rundown of every new story mission on the main path.

When jumping into any new Destiny 2 content drop, blitzing through campaigns is often the top priority. From Forsaken to Witch Queen and of course, now with Lightfall, clearing the campaign is your key to reaching a vast array of endgame content.

Not only that, but this time around, the campaign is also your first means of coming to grips with Strand subclasses. So regardless of whether you jump in on classic difficulty or the steeper Legendary challenge, getting each story mission out of the way early on is vital.

Article continues after ad

Below is a full look at every campaign mission included as part of the Lightfall story in Destiny 2.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Full Destiny 2 Lightfall campaign mission list

First Contact (Recommended Power on Legendary – 1610)

Under Siege (Recommended Power on Legendary – 1620)

Downfall (Recommended Power on Legendary – 1650)

Breakneck (Recommended Power on Legendary – 1670)

On The Verge (Recommended Power on Legendary – 1690)

No Time Left (Recommended Power on Legendary – 1700)

Headlong (Recommended Power on Legendary – TBD)

Desperate Measures (Recommended Power on Legendary – TBD)

While there are eight main campaign missions to clear in Lightfall, this obviously doesn’t take into account any bonus activities along the way. From side missions to Exotic quests and even just general resource gathering between, there’s plenty more to see and do beyond this core path.

Bungie Lightfall’s campaign features eight main story missions.

As always, there’s plenty of reason to venture back through these eight missions as well. Whether it’s to seek out the Legendary difficulty rewards or just to get it all done on your second and third Guardians, you’ll be experiencing these campaign missions a fair few times in Lightfall.