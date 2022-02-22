Destiny 2 Season of the Risen season pass: Grand Overture, all rewards & how to level up fast

Destiny 2’s Witch Queen expansion is here, and Season of the Risen has begun. Here’s everything included in the Destiny 2 Season of the Risen season pass, including how to get the Grand Overture exotic.

Destiny 2 The Witch Queen is finally here after Season of the Lost was extended due to the expansion being delayed. Not only that, but Season of the Risen has finally kicked off, too, meaning there are another three months of content rolling out once players have finished the new expansion’s legendary campaign.

That means another Season Pass, too, with one hundred new rewards to be earned through playing the game — including the new seasonal exotic, Grand Overture.

Here’s everything included in the Destiny 2 Season of the Risen season pass, and how to earn it more quickly.

How much does the Season Pass for Season of the Risen cost?

The Season of the Risen follows the traditional model introduced in Shadowkeep.

That means there’s a free track for all players, as well as a premium one which will cost $10. If you have the Deluxe Edition of Witch Queen, though, you’ll already have it included.

All Season of the Risen rewards

Check out the full reward tracks below, with the usual mix of buffs, shaders, seasonal armor and materials, alongside the Grand Overture weapon (more on that below).

How to get the Grand Overture

The new seasonal exotic, Grand Overture, is available for both free and premium players.

Premium players will earn it as an instant unlock at level one of the premium reward track, while players without the paid season pass will need to reach level 35.

Read more: All Witch Queen exotics so far

How to level up the Season Pass for Destiny 2 Season of the Risen fast

While playing Season of Risen, there are a few different methods you can utilize to help you power through the Season Pass fast, which we’ve outlined below.

Equip an XP mod

Accessible via your Ghost, XP mods can buff the amount of experience earned through all activities and bounties. If you level up your Ghost, you can hit an additional 12 percent bonus XP.

Use XP bonuses

You can level up your Season Pass even faster by leveling up your Season Pass. Confused? Essentially, some tiers will buff your XP rate, meaning you can earn more just through normal play.

There are also Fireteam XP bonuses that’ll assist those you play with, too.

Complete Bounties and Challenges

Bounties are available from Destiny 2’s vendors daily, and completing this will help you level up your Season Pass in no time. Grab a bundle for your chosen activity type and go out there and have fun.

There are also Seasonal Challenges. These roll out weekly alongside the reset, offering huge XP bonuses as well as occasional weapons and Bright Dust increments.

Play regularly

Every weekly reset, Destiny 2 players get a “well-rested” bonus for the first five levels of the Season Pass. This buff will earn you double XP, meaning logging in for a couple of hours every week (especially when grabbing those bounties) will see you earn those rewards in no time.

So, there you have it – that’s everything you need to know about the Season Pass for Destiny 2 Season of the Risen.

For more on Destiny 2, be sure to check out some of our other guides at Dexerto.

