Destiny 2 Lightfall Legendary campaign rewards: Exotic Armor, Triumph, more

Battling through the Lightfall campaign on Legendary difficulty comes with its own set of unique rewards in Destiny 2. From a full set of gear to a unique Triumph and a bevy of resources, here’s everything up for grabs.

Continuing the trend of Witch Queen’s immensely popular Legendary campaign, Destiny 2’s Lightfall expansion also comes with this higher difficulty tier available right away. For Guardians seeking a true challenge as they progress the main storyline, the higher tier is made worthwhile through a number of exclusive rewards.

Given the tougher challenge in Destiny 2, players are rewarded in kind with everything from new armor, Upgrade Modules, and of course, a new Triumph specific to the task.

So if you’re jumping into the Lightfall campaign, here’s a full rundown of what can be unlocked through the Legendary difficulty option.

Bungie The Legendary campaign option presents a tougher challenge but with far better rewards for your troubles.

Destiny 2 Lightfall Legendary campaign explained

No different from Witch Queen before it, Lightfall’s campaign gives players two options from the very beginning. Before jumping into the core story path, Guardians are presented a choice in the main menu.

‘Be Brave’ of ‘Become Legend’ by selecting either the ‘classic’ campaign difficulty of the ‘Legendary’ version. As the name implies, this step-up in difficulty brings stronger enemies to the fight for an overall tougher challenge in each and every mission.

While playing as part of a full Fireteam will certainly help on this higher tier, it is also balanced for Guardians flying solo. So the option for a steeper mountain to climb is there regardless of party size.

If things get a little too overwhelming along the way, however, fear not. The option is always available to swap difficulties mid-way through your Lightfall campaign run.

Destiny 2 Lightfall Legendary campaign rewards

Much like the previous Legendary campaign, by playing through Lightfall on this higher difficulty, players are gifted a number of unique rewards. Topping the list is a full 1770 power Blue gear bundle to boost your overall level. Alongside that is everything from new Exotics to Upgrade Modules and plenty more in between.

Below is a full look at every reward available through Destiny 2’s Legendary Lightfall campaign:

Exotic Armor

Gear Bundle (1770 Power)

8 Upgrade Modules

300 Strand Meditations

‘Lightfall Legendary’ Triumph

Neomuna reputation

Naturally, if you’re looking to reach the higher Power level as quickly as possible, completing the Legendary campaign provides an excellent boost. Especially if you’re looking to jump into the Root of Nightmare Raid nice and early, this is one of the best ways to ensure your team is well-equipped and ready on time.