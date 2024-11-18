Destiny 2 Sidearm is Brigand’s Law replacement we’ve needed for 7 seasons

Despite being released back in Season 18, Brigand’s Law has remained the best Arc Sidearm in Destiny 2 for a long time, but its replacement finally arrived in Episode Revenant.

It may have taken over two years, but Guardians have finally been given a new Arc Sidearm that is worth farming – Anonymous Autumn.

This reprised weapon is a Lightweight frame that has one of the most impressive perk pools we’ve ever seen. That applies to both PvE and PvP, with Anonymous Autumn having incredible rolls on offer for everyone, regardless of what content you prefer.

Here are the PvE and PvP god rolls we recommend hunting:

PvE God Roll PvP God Roll Barrel: Chambered Compensator

Magazine: Richochet Rounds

Perk 1: Eddy Current

Perk 2: Voltshot

Masterwork: Reload Speed Barrel: Chambered Compensator

Magazine: Ricochet Rounds

Perk 1: Lone Wolf

Perk 2: Precision Instrument

Masterwork: Range

Dexerto

Meta Analysis

On the PvE side, Eddy Current and Voltshot have natural synergy and work well with most Arc builds. It’s an especially potent combination when paired with Fallen Sunstar, as the Ionic Traces created keep you Amplified, improving reload speed and letting you activate Voltshot over and over.

If you are more PvP-oriented, Lone Wolf has emerged as the best perk in the Crucible this season. It boosts Aim Assist, Airborne Effectiveness, and accuracy without any effort required. As for Precision Instrument, it makes Anonymous Autumn more forgiving against higher Resilience opponents and boosts its effective range, assuming you’re landing headshots.

If you are interested in farming this weapon, Anonymous Autumn can be focused at Lord Shaxx in The Tower for one Crucible Engram each. It can also be earned by playing The Crucible, with every completed match having a chance to drop one.

However, before you spend all of your engrams, it is recommended to rank up Lord Shaxx and reset him at least once. This allows you to roll multiple perks in each column, with each reset increasing the amount. This improves your odds of getting a god roll, as well as possibly even getting a perfect roll that works in both PvE and PvP.

Outside of Brigand’s Law, your only other worthwhile option is Indebted Kindness, a Rocket Sidearm found in the Warlord’s Ruin dungeon. It hits harder but can’t be used indefinitely, as it uses Special ammo. This is a good alternative for PvE but is lackluster in PvP, with Rocket Sidearms being outclassed by Shotguns, Sniper Rifles, and even Fusion Rifles.