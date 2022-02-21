Destiny 2 Witch Queen Raid: Release date, Pyramid Ship location, Power level, more

With The Witch Queen expansion comes an entirely new Destiny 2 Raid set amid Savathun’s Throne World. As the ultimate PVE challenge, Guardians are raring to go so here’s an early rundown on when it goes live and what you can expect inside the Pyramid Ship.

Raids have long been the pinnacle of Destiny’s PVE experience, and with the highly anticipated Witch Queen expansion, Fireteams will soon have a new end-game activity to tear through.

Savathun is finally taking center stage, and while there’s no telling how the narrative may unfold, we know the latest content drop is set to culminate in another Raid no different from usual.

Guardians are set to enter a Pyramid Ship and face the mysterious threats within. Before gearing up though, it’s worth getting ahead of the curve with a full look at everything we know on the upcoming Witch Queen Raid in Destiny 2.

Contents

Destiny 2 Witch Queen Raid: Release date & launch time

The Destiny 2 Witch Queen Raid is set to unlock on Saturday, March 5. Below is exactly when the new Raid goes live around the globe:

10 AM PT

1PM ET

6PM GMT

9PM MSK

5AM AEDT (March 6)

As always, those competing in the World First race will be looking to start immediately. Make sure your Fireteam is in orbit and frequently checking for the new Raid to appear at the appropriate time.

Destiny 2 Witch Queen Raid: Pyramid Ship location

The upcoming Witch Queen Raid appears to take place inside a Pyramid Ship.

Our first look came at the very end of the Launch Trailer as a full Fireteam prepared to enter through an opening at the bottom of the Ship.

Though it’s worth noting this particular Pyramid Ship has fallen on Savathun’s Throne World. As a result, not everything can be taken at face value. There’s always a chance the very ship itself is an illusion.

We’ll have to wait and see what mystery awaits inside, if we do in fact spend the entire Raid within the ominous Pyramid Ship.

Destiny 2 Witch Queen Raid: Enemies

It’s currently unclear just who we’ll be fighting against in the Witch Queen Raid. Though we can make a few educated guesses based on its location.

Taking place in the new destination among Savathun’s Throne World, this area is mostly controlled by her Lucent Brood. These are a new form of Hive enemies that we’ll see plenty of throughout the Witch Queen storyline.

Capable of wielding the Light, just like us Guardians, these foes can not only use devastating Solar, Arc, and Void powers, but they can even resurrect their fallen allies.

Although there’s no telling for certain just yet, it’s likely these Lucent Brood enemies will be the main threat during the Witch Queen Raid.

Beyond Savathun’s Light-infused Hive, however, there’s also a chance we see something brand new inside the Raid. After all, it’s worth remembering what happened the last time we stepped through a Pyramid Ship.

Guardians were greeted by a clone of themselves at the very end of Shadowkeep after fighting through the first Ship of its kind. We were told this race didn’t seek to be our “friend” or our “enemy,” but instead, our “salvation.”

While this storyline hasn’t gone anywhere since, venturing back inside another Pyramid Ship on Savathun’s Throne World could set the stage for our first combat encounter with the Black Fleet and its forces of Darkness.

Destiny 2 Witch Queen Raid: Required Power Level

Bungie is yet to confirm the required Power level to enter the Witch Queen Raid in Destiny 2. While the Power floor will soon be set to 1350 Power, it’s likely the Raid will require a considerable amount more to begin.

As usual, Contest mode will be in effect to keep things balanced. Regardless of how much you grind in the days leading up to the new Raid, all Guardians will be capped throughout the various encounters with Contest mode active for the first 24 hours.

We’ll be sure to keep you updated right here with the Contest Power level cap as soon as further details emerge.

