New six-person Destiny 2 activity “Wellspring” revealed: everything we know

The next six-person activity – that isn’t a Raid – in Destiny 2 has been revealed ahead of The Witch Queen launch. Here’s everything we know about the new Wellspring challenge on the way.

After years of building to her arrival, the Witch Queen, Savathun herself, is now just weeks away. As we draw closer to the highly-anticipated expansion, new details are beginning to emerge almost daily.

While we recently got our first glimpse at fresh Exotics, we now have our first details on Destiny 2’s next big activity. No different from most expansions over the years, Witch Queen is set to introduce a unique six-person encounter that exists separately from PVP or Raids.

Advertisement

We now know Wellspring intends to keep the tradition alive. Here’s an early rundown on everything we know about the next full Fireteam challenge in Destiny 2.

Bungie reveals new Wellspring activity in Destiny 2

Wellspring is the title of Destiny 2’s next six-person activity, Bungie revealed in an interview with Game Informer. Not to be confused with a weapon Trait of the same name, Wellspring is set to challenge Guardians in new ways during the Witch Queen era.

This activity can be found in the new Throne World destination. Similar to the likes of the Menagerie, players can matchmake directly into this activity, rather than relying on others in the area akin to Blind Well.

Advertisement

The exact task remains unclear, however. Though Bungie teased it might feel similar to “the fantasy of storming the seemingly insurmountable castle.”

Fireteams are set to battle with new ‘Lucent Brood’ enemy types throughout. These are powerful foes capable of using Supers and even returning from the dead. “They’re not just “Hive with new pajamas,” Creative Director James Tsai joked.

Beyond those early comments, little else is known about Wellspring. There’s no telling how long each run through the activity may take, what the required power level might be, nor the rewards waiting at the end.

Rest assured, as further details emerge and we eventually get our hands on the new mode, we’ll be sure to keep you posted right here.